Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates 5G

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and S10 5G are officially joining the Android 12 party

Adrian Diaconescu
By
3
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and S10 5G are officially joining the Android 12 party
There are simply no words left to describe Samsung's Android 12 rollout anymore... apart from, well, blazing fast, insanely fast, outstanding, phenomenal, and of course, industry-leading.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this entire affair is that the world's largest smartphone vendor got off to a pretty rough start in its unsurprisingly early attempt at catching up to Google's software support this fall, bumping into a large number of serious bugs shortly after delivering the theoretically stable One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy S21 family, as well as the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G.

While Samsung did take its time to iron out all the Android 12-based kinks, only a few days were required for more than a dozen devices to join the party once the ball got rolling again.

 

That's not a figure of speech, mind you, with everything from the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, Tab S7, S7+, OG Galaxy Fold, and now the S10 5G, Note 10, and Note 10+ officially upgraded to the newest version of the world's most popular mobile OS since the beginning of this week in at least one global market.

That's 17, count'em, seventeen different phones and tablets allowed to leave Android 11 behind with absolutely no regrets, and evidently, the incredible tally doesn't even include the aforementioned S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3, which technically started receiving non-beta Android 12 goodies with One UI 4 on top several weeks ago.


The Galaxy S10 5G (which is not the same device as the "standard" S10 or the S10 Plus, mind you), as well as the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, are reportedly only able to make the Android 12 leap in Switzerland at the time of this writing, which is... obviously not ideal for users located anywhere else.

But it's definitely a sign of a much wider rollout closely following, possibly as early as this very week. You should probably keep an eye out for that, and in the meantime, think about how lucky you are to already be on the verge of receiving the third (!!!) ever major OS promotion on your 2019-released smartphone that originally ran Android 9.0 Pie out the box.

Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
featured
featured
Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
Oct 21, 2021, 2:27 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise
featured
featured
Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise
4 days ago, 6:55 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families
featured
featured
Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families
4 days ago, 10:44 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung's Android 12 frenzy continues with the Galaxy S10 series, OG Z Flip, and Tab S7 duo
featured
featured
Samsung's Android 12 frenzy continues with the Galaxy S10 series, OG Z Flip, and Tab S7 duo
3 days ago, 7:06 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Gone but not forgotten: the original Galaxy Fold gets Android 12!
Gone but not forgotten: the original Galaxy Fold gets Android 12!
yesterday, 5:26 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Android 12 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G begins on US carriers
Android 12 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G begins on US carriers
3 days ago, 4:55 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note10 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note10 specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.0
View Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ specs
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
10.0
$650 Samsung View Amazon $520 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G specs
$1150 Samsung $530 Amazon $630 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
by Alan Friedman,  0
Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
by Alan Friedman,  1
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
by Alan Friedman,  8
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
by Martin Filipov,  4
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless