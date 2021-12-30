Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and S10 5G are officially joining the Android 12 party





Perhaps the most impressive thing about this entire affair is that the world's largest smartphone vendor got off to a pretty rough start in its unsurprisingly early attempt at catching up to Google's software support this fall, bumping into a large number of serious bugs shortly after delivering the theoretically stable One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy S21 family, as well as the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G.





While Samsung did take its time to iron out all the Android 12-based kinks, only a few days were required for more than a dozen devices to join the party once the ball got rolling again









That's not a figure of speech, mind you, with everything from the Galaxy S20 , S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 , Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, Tab S7, S7+, OG Galaxy Fold , and now the S10 5G, Note 10, and Note 10+ officially upgraded to the newest version of the world's most popular mobile OS since the beginning of this week in at least one global market.





seventeen different phones and tablets allowed to leave Android 11 behind with absolutely no regrets, and evidently, the incredible tally doesn't even include the aforementioned S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, That's 17, count'em,different phones and tablets allowed to leave Android 11 behind with absolutely no regrets, and evidently, the incredible tally doesn't even include the aforementioned S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 , and Z Flip 3, which technically started receiving non-beta Android 12 goodies with One UI 4 on top several weeks ago.













But it's definitely a sign of a much wider rollout closely following, possibly as early as this very week. You should probably keep an eye out for that, and in the meantime, think about how lucky you are to already be on the verge of receiving the third (!!!) ever major OS promotion on your 2019-released smartphone that originally ran Android 9.0 Pie out the box.





There are simply no words left to describe Samsung's Android 12 rollout anymore... apart from, well, blazing fast, insanely fast, outstanding, phenomenal, and of course, industry-leading.