Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and S10 5G are officially joining the Android 12 party

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and S10 5G are officially joining the Android 12 party3
Perhaps the most impressive thing about this entire affair is that the world's largest smartphone vendor got off to a pretty rough start in its unsurprisingly early attempt at catching up to Google's software support this fall, bumping into a large number of serious bugs shortly after delivering the theoretically stable One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy S21 family, as well as the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G.
That's not a figure of speech, mind you, with everything from the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, Tab S7, S7+, OG Galaxy Fold, and now the S10 5G, Note 10, and Note 10+ officially upgraded to the newest version of the world's most popular mobile OS since the beginning of this week in at least one global market.
The Galaxy S10 5G (which is not the same device as the "standard" S10 or the S10 Plus, mind you), as well as the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, are reportedly only able to make the Android 12 leap in Switzerland at the time of this writing, which is... obviously not ideal for users located anywhere else.
But it's definitely a sign of a much wider rollout closely following, possibly as early as this very week. You should probably keep an eye out for that, and in the meantime, think about how lucky you are to already be on the verge of receiving the third (!!!) ever major OS promotion on your 2019-released smartphone that originally ran Android 9.0 Pie out the box.