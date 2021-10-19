Notification Center

Android Google

Google releases the Android 12 update, first on Pixel phones

Daniel Petrov
By
0

Google just announced the official launch of its next Android 12 version that is not dubbed Snow Cone, and the first ones out of the door with it will be, needless to say, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

During the Pixel 6 event keynote, Google didn't mention that the next iteration of its venerable mobile operating system is officially available but Pixel phones are starting to get the Android 12 update prompt already, so you'll be able to play with it first on Pixel 5 or older phones before your Pixel 6 preorder arrives October 28.

Main new Android 12 features


  • Material You design: smoother animations, theming, and new notification shade
  • Security and privacy: Privacy Dashboard for app permissions, Locked Folder
  • Navigation and control: facial gestures, TV remote
  • Fun: Android Auto games and media, new Gboard emojis
  • Assistant: recurring reminders voice request


When is my Samsung phone getting Android 12?


  • Q4 2021

For Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nokia and other phones other than Google's own Pixels, the Android 12 update will be arriving later in Q4, and perhaps even in the beginning of 2022 for budget models with lower update priority.

Samsung has already confirmed that its One UI 4 with Android 12 underneath will lose the beta tag by the end of the year, at least for its flagship handsets, so Galaxy fans will be able to experience Android 12 sooner rather than later, as Samsung has been getting stellar with Android update speeds lately.

