Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)









So you think the Note 10+ is impressive





We've talked extensively about how Samsung has radically changed its flagship designs in the last few years or how its cameras have become more powerful, versatile, and easier to use in all kinds of environments, but most people (bloggers and journalists included) haven't focused as much on praising the tech giant for steadily increasing the battery size of its high-end handsets without adding a lot of overall bulk.









You probably don't remember this, but the Galaxy Note 8 came out just a little over two years ago tipping the scales at 195 grams while packing a then-large 3,300mAh cell. Last year's Note 9 managed to jump all the way up to a 4,000mAh battery capacity without gaining much weight, and 2019's Note 10 Plus is a single gram heavier than the Note 8 while featuring a massive 4,300mAh juicer.





Believe it or not, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected, nay, essentially confirmed to come with an even heftier 4,500mAh battery under its hood, and although we don't know its overall dimensions and weight just yet, all signs point to a fairly slim device with a "normal" profile. We don't expect this thing to be razor-thin, but we're pretty sure its depth and weight will not exceed a perfectly acceptable 8.5mm and 205 grams or so.









At 4,500mAh, the Note 10 Lite will match the battery capacity of the Galaxy A90 5G , which makes sense as Galaxy A91 could be an alternate name for the S10 Lite . What we're still uncertain about is whether or not to expect the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to be released stateside.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite?





In short, nothing is etched in stone until Samsung does the official etching next month. But it feels safe to assume that gargantuan battery will be paired with insanely fast 45W charging capabilities, just like on the Note 10+ , and apparently, the S10 Lite as well. A large screen measuring around 6.7 inches in diagonal and borrowing its centered hole punch from the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus is another sure bet, although we're not quite ready to venture any specific resolution guesses.









Interestingly, while the S10 Lite is tipped to pack the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the S10 and S10+ , the Note 10 Lite could settle for the Exynos 9810 SoC powering last year's Note 9. Of course, if the stylus-supporting giant is also headed to the US (which remains a big "if"), a Snapdragon variant should be in the pipeline as well. The question is will it come with a state-of-the-art 855 or a cost-reducing 845 silicon?



