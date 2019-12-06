Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 06, 2019, 4:58 AM
This time of year would typically be reserved for rumors and speculation building buzz around Samsung's next-gen flagship(s), but while the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e are certainly in the news a lot, their wow factor is somewhat eroded by two different and technically inferior products expected out in January 2020.

Despite what their names suggest, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are pretty much guaranteed to offer top-notch specifications in addition to premium designs borrowed from their non-Lite forerunners. In fact, we honestly have no idea exactly what will make these devices worthy of the "Lite" branding. There's surely nothing humble about the battery capacity of the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Note 10 Lite, as confirmed by a recent official listing in the Safety Korea certification database.

So you think the Note 10+ is impressive


We've talked extensively about how Samsung has radically changed its flagship designs in the last few years or how its cameras have become more powerful, versatile, and easier to use in all kinds of environments, but most people (bloggers and journalists included) haven't focused as much on praising the tech giant for steadily increasing the battery size of its high-end handsets without adding a lot of overall bulk.


You probably don't remember this, but the Galaxy Note 8 came out just a little over two years ago tipping the scales at 195 grams while packing a then-large 3,300mAh cell. Last year's Note 9 managed to jump all the way up to a 4,000mAh battery capacity without gaining much weight, and 2019's Note 10 Plus is a single gram heavier than the Note 8 while featuring a massive 4,300mAh juicer.

Believe it or not, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected, nay, essentially confirmed to come with an even heftier 4,500mAh battery under its hood, and although we don't know its overall dimensions and weight just yet, all signs point to a fairly slim device with a "normal" profile. We don't expect this thing to be razor-thin, but we're pretty sure its depth and weight will not exceed a perfectly acceptable 8.5mm and 205 grams or so.


At 4,500mAh, the Note 10 Lite will match the battery capacity of the Galaxy A90 5G, which makes sense as Galaxy A91 could be an alternate name for the S10 Lite. What we're still uncertain about is whether or not to expect the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to be released stateside.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite?


In short, nothing is etched in stone until Samsung does the official etching next month. But it feels safe to assume that gargantuan battery will be paired with insanely fast 45W charging capabilities, just like on the Note 10+, and apparently, the S10 Lite as well. A large screen measuring around 6.7 inches in diagonal and borrowing its centered hole punch from the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus is another sure bet, although we're not quite ready to venture any specific resolution guesses.


Interestingly, while the S10 Lite is tipped to pack the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the S10 and S10+, the Note 10 Lite could settle for the Exynos 9810 SoC powering last year's Note 9. Of course, if the stylus-supporting giant is also headed to the US (which remains a big "if"), a Snapdragon variant should be in the pipeline as well. The question is will it come with a state-of-the-art 855 or a cost-reducing 845 silicon?

We're almost rooting for the latter option, as the "compromise" could mean there's still a (small) chance the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be (relatively) affordable. A 6GB RAM count and a triple camera system combining a 48MP main shooter with a 12MP wide-angle lens and 5MP depth sensor would probably also help Samsung trim the retail price of the "regular" Note 10 and Note 10+, although not by much. And besides, these specs are nothing but educated guesses on our part based on credible S10 Lite gossip.

notfair
Reply

1. notfair

Posts: 767; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

Flat screen and headphone jack. Finally something done right.

posted on 1 hour ago

saddameu
Reply

2. saddameu

Posts: 32; Member since: Mar 26, 2017

this s10 lite and note lite is just plain stupid, they are trying to milk more money, pathetic, just come with a good s11 and s11E and everyone will buy, no need for this dumb phones 2 months early than s11

posted on 39 min ago

rocker91
Reply

3. rocker91

Posts: 92; Member since: Dec 09, 2016

these phones makes sense in markets where consumers need to pay full retail price not in market like US where phones are carrier subsidized .

posted on 11 min ago

AlienKiss
Reply

5. AlienKiss

Posts: 268; Member since: May 21, 2019

Exactly. Why bother buying the Lite version when you can get the Plus? Especially if the Lite version lacks the most important feature : SD card slot. Going to get the S11+ when released.

posted on 1 min ago

Cat97
Reply

6. Cat97

Posts: 1979; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

You have no idea what you are talking about. Samsung needs phones for all budgets, not only flagships.

posted on 1 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

4. Elvis358

Posts: 270; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

That's great! Tbh I start to think that I might pick note 10 lite!

posted on 8 min ago

view all comments
