Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite retains the S Pen, adds a headphone jack



Over on the front sits an Infinity-O display which, rather unsurprisingly, adopts a centered punch hole. It’ll presumably be coupled with slim side bezels and a reduced chin but, unfortunately, these aren’t clearly visible due to the low lighting.

Completing the physical setup is a USB-C port on the bottom that’s accompanied by a microphone, the much-loved 3.5mm headphone jack, and an S Pen.