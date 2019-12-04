Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite retains the S Pen, adds a headphone jack
The renders, which corroborate recently leaked information, showcase a square camera setup on the back that resembles the one used on the Google Pixel 4 series. Only one primary sensor in the top-left corner is visible but reports suggest there will actually be a further two cameras and an LED flash within the module.
Over on the front sits an Infinity-O display which, rather unsurprisingly, adopts a centered punch hole. It’ll presumably be coupled with slim side bezels and a reduced chin but, unfortunately, these aren’t clearly visible due to the low lighting.
Completing the physical setup is a USB-C port on the bottom that’s accompanied by a microphone, the much-loved 3.5mm headphone jack, and an S Pen.
This story is developing...
1 Comment
1. Mrmark
Posts: 414; Member since: Jan 26, 2013
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):