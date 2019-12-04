Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android

Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 04, 2019, 9:36 AM
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
The Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A51 all have one important thing in common – Steve Hemmerstoffer leaked them. Today, the very reliable and consistent tipster is back with an early look at the Galaxy A81, which looks set to be marketed as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in some markets.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite retains the S Pen, adds a headphone jack 


The renders, which corroborate recently leaked information, showcase a square camera setup on the back that resembles the one used on the Google Pixel 4 series. Only one primary sensor in the top-left corner is visible but reports suggest there will actually be a further two cameras and an LED flash within the module.

Over on the front sits an Infinity-O display which, rather unsurprisingly, adopts a centered punch hole. It’ll presumably be coupled with slim side bezels and a reduced chin but, unfortunately, these aren’t clearly visible due to the low lighting. 

Completing the physical setup is a USB-C port on the bottom that’s accompanied by a microphone, the much-loved 3.5mm headphone jack, and an S Pen.

This story is developing...

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Mrmark
Reply

1. Mrmark

Posts: 414; Member since: Jan 26, 2013

Headphone and spen I might look to getting one

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020
T-Mobile-launches-its-nationwide-5G-network
T-Mobile launches its 5G nationwide network, but you can't use it until Friday
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free

Popular stories

State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.