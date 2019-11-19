Galaxy S10 Lite buzz grows even louder with detailed camera specs





As the name suggests, the A91 is expected to look an awful lot like the Galaxy A90 5G , ditching however the next-gen connectivity in order to keep the price point as low as possible. That might not be very easy, as the Galaxy S10 Lite and A91 are widely rumored to pack the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor as all the existing GS10 models and even the Note 10 duo.





Three interesting rear shooters and a high-resolution selfie camera





While the dual camera unit on the back of the reasonably priced Galaxy S10e is by no means a pushover, the absence of a third lens makes the overall imaging experience a little less versatile than some of you may ideally be looking for. Technically, that's where the S10 Lite comes in, but instead of the 12MP telephoto shooter adopted by the S10 and S10+ to complement the 12MP primary cam and 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, this impending SM-G770F variant might opt for a humbler 5MP depth sensor.









That's the same third camera found on the Galaxy A90 5G, and while the S10 Lite is now also "confirmed" to borrow the 48MP main shooter from the same powerful mid-ranger, the secondary imaging sensor should be upgraded from 8 to 12 megapixels. We're still talking about a wide-angle affair, which doesn't look half bad on the A90 either, meaning the Galaxy S10 Lite could produce some truly remarkable panoramic shots.





Of course, a higher megapixel count doesn't always improve the real-life photography skills of a phone, which obviously means you shouldn't get too excited about the main 48MP camera of the Galaxy S10 Lite. There's a zero chance that shooter will actually eclipse the 12MP imaging sensor headlining the camera setups on the S10 and S10+, so let's just wait and see what the S10 Lite can do out in the real world before drawing conclusions based on rumored specs. And yes, the same goes for that 32MP selfie snapper, which may or may not be better than the 10MP front-facing camera of the S10 and S10e.

Big battery, large screen, fitting price expectations





Before going any further, it's important to emphasize the stuff Ishan Agarwal claims to "confirm" is not actually etched in stone yet. While the Twitter tipster is generally reliable when it comes to these things, you shouldn't take anything for granted until Samsung officially confirms and unveils the Galaxy S10 Lite. That being said, a number of similarly credible sources have relayed plausible information in the recent past, painting the handset an impressive overall picture.









Its robust list of features is expected to include the aforementioned Snapdragon 855 chipset, as well as 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a perforated Super AMOLED screen measuring as much as 6.7 inches in diagonal, a massive battery of around 4,300mAh capacity, and blazing fast 45W charging technology.





Even though the rest of the specs are still under wraps, this bad boy doesn't sound like something Samsung will be able to sell for less than $750 (even without 5G connectivity), so it certainly remains to be seen if there's a market for such a costly and specced out "Lite" version of an early 2019 flagship in late 2019 or early 2020.