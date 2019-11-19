Galaxy S10 Lite buzz grows even louder with detailed camera specs
Samsung Galaxy S10e
While Samsung's "next big thing" is drawing near, reportedly in three sizes and five main variants, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer may still have one last Galaxy S10 derivation to unveil before the Galaxy S11 family comes out. Although somewhat confusing at first glance sound, the S10 Lite is unlikely to resemble the S10e that much, instead sharing most of its key specs and features with a "mid-range" Galaxy A91 that's also yet to be officially announced.
The oft-rumored inclusion of this high-end SoC on the upcoming S10 Lite is just one of the details Ishan Agarwal "can confirm" today, with its camera specifications however capturing most of our attention.
Three interesting rear shooters and a high-resolution selfie camera
That's the same third camera found on the Galaxy A90 5G, and while the S10 Lite is now also "confirmed" to borrow the 48MP main shooter from the same powerful mid-ranger, the secondary imaging sensor should be upgraded from 8 to 12 megapixels. We're still talking about a wide-angle affair, which doesn't look half bad on the A90 either, meaning the Galaxy S10 Lite could produce some truly remarkable panoramic shots.
Of course, a higher megapixel count doesn't always improve the real-life photography skills of a phone, which obviously means you shouldn't get too excited about the main 48MP camera of the Galaxy S10 Lite. There's a zero chance that shooter will actually eclipse the 12MP imaging sensor headlining the camera setups on the S10 and S10+, so let's just wait and see what the S10 Lite can do out in the real world before drawing conclusions based on rumored specs. And yes, the same goes for that 32MP selfie snapper, which may or may not be better than the 10MP front-facing camera of the S10 and S10e.
Big battery, large screen, fitting price expectations
Before going any further, it's important to emphasize the stuff Ishan Agarwal claims to "confirm" is not actually etched in stone yet. While the Twitter tipster is generally reliable when it comes to these things, you shouldn't take anything for granted until Samsung officially confirms and unveils the Galaxy S10 Lite. That being said, a number of similarly credible sources have relayed plausible information in the recent past, painting the handset an impressive overall picture.
Its robust list of features is expected to include the aforementioned Snapdragon 855 chipset, as well as 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a perforated Super AMOLED screen measuring as much as 6.7 inches in diagonal, a massive battery of around 4,300mAh capacity, and blazing fast 45W charging technology.
Even though the rest of the specs are still under wraps, this bad boy doesn't sound like something Samsung will be able to sell for less than $750 (even without 5G connectivity), so it certainly remains to be seen if there's a market for such a costly and specced out "Lite" version of an early 2019 flagship in late 2019 or early 2020.
