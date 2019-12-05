These renders allegedly show Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 05, 2019, 4:07 PM
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have been the subject of several leaks this week and today’s no different. Just hours after their potential announcement timeline leaked out, Android Headlines has obtained renders that allegedly show off both phones.

Infinity-O displays with slim bezels and tiny chins


Backing up rumors that both phones will look largely the same, these images depict an angular design on each model that’s reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 10 series. This was to be expected from the Galaxy Note 10 Lite but is quite surprising when it comes to the Galaxy S10 Lite because Samsung’s other flagship series is usually associated with curves.

As previously reported, the two smartphones feature 6.7-inch Infinity-O displays. These measure in at around 6.7-inches and include a small punch hole towards the top that’s home to a 32-megapixel selfie camera on both devices. For upper-midrange products, the bezels on both the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite are impressive thin. In fact, they successfully rival those seen on Samsung’s most premium smartphones and are even paired with an incredibly small chin.

Unfortunately, renders of the respective back panels weren’t provided but leaked information suggests the Galaxy S10 Lite will make use of a rectangular camera setup which is going to be home to either three or four sensors paired with an LED flash. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to use a square bump that incorporates three cameras. 

Before moving on, it’s worth pointing out that these images probably don’t come directly from Samsung. The South Korean giant is known for using a slightly different font and including 12:45pm as the time rather than 10:09am. Additionally, the quick access icons are pulled from Samsung Experience instead of its newer One UI software. All of this along with the rather peculiar glare on the display would suggest the renders have been created by an accessory maker based on inside information, most probably a brand trying to sell screen protectors.

Lots of storage, decent amounts of RAM, and fast processors


If the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have caught your eye externally, the internals might seal the deal for you. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 is currently attached to the former and Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 is being tipped for the latter. These chipsets have previously been featured inside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 9 respectively. 

An impressive 128GB of internal storage is expected to be included as standard although microSD card expansion should be available if that amount isn’t enough for you. It’ll probably be accompanied by 6GB of RAM in the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and 8GB in the S10-branded smartphone. 

Other details will include Android 10 and One UI 2.0 pre-installed alongside support for 4G LTE networks. Battery-wise, a 4,300mAh is expected for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and a 4,500mAh cell should make its way into the Galaxy S10 Lite. 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite announcement


Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite were originally on track for a debut this month yet, for unknown reasons, the company has reportedly delayed this until mid-January.

India and other Asian markets should be the first to receive the smartphones, although different names are to be expected. In these regions, Samsung’s Galaxy A series is significantly more popular, hence the company’s plans to release the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as the Galaxy A81 and the Galaxy S10 Lite as the Galaxy A91. 

The premium branding mentioned throughout this story will be reserved for Europe and potentially the United States.

