Key Galaxy S10 Lite specs confirmed by the FCC ahead of probable December launch

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 21, 2019, 4:25 AM
If history is any indication, Samsung may not have a lot of exciting stuff left to unveil before February 2020, when the ultra-high-end Galaxy S11 lineup is widely expected to see daylight. But the world's number one smartphone vendor already went against tradition in several big ways this year, releasing three different Galaxy S-series flagships and two new Note-series models for the first time ever.

According to an avalanche of recent rumors, Samsung is gearing up to further expand both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families ahead of the Galaxy S11 launch. The somewhat curious S10 Lite in particular has been rigorously leaked over the past month or so, with everything from its state-of-the-art processor and generous memory count to color options, screen size, battery capacity, and detailed camera specifications breaking cover early thanks to a number of fairly reliable sources.

Of course, no inside information, no matter how credible at first glance, should be taken for granted until Samsung... or the Federal Communications Commission confirms it. Believe it or not, the latter is precisely what just happened (via XDA Developers), and in case you still had your branding doubts, the FCC also mentions the SM-G770F model by its actual Galaxy S10 Lite marketing name.

What exactly is "lite" about this thing?


While the Galaxy S10e is itself a pretty impressive "budget" flagship, you only need to take a quick look at the 5.8-inch handset to tell a few essential differences between it and the "regular" S10. Perhaps the most notable one is a smaller and lower-res screen with no curves, but at least in terms of size, it doesn't seem like the Galaxy S10 Lite will be making a similar compromise.


What was just a rumor is now basically etched in stone, as the FCC reveals the SM-G770F sports a 170mm display diagonal, roughly equating to 6.7 inches. That's right, the Lite version of the GS10 will come with a larger screen than even the Galaxy S10+, as well as an overall longer and wider body measuring 160 and 75mm respectively (compared to 157.6 and 74.1mm for the S10 Plus).

Obviously, bigger doesn't always mean better, but the FCC's regulatory documents also appear to confirm another exciting rumor. Namely, the one about the S10 Lite's charging speeds, which are now guaranteed to reach the same mind-blowing 45 watts as the Galaxy Note 10+, up from only 15W on the entire existing S10 trio. We also know for sure thanks to the FCC that the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a microSD card slot, unlike the non-Plus Note 10.

If we add all those unconfirmed specs and features into the equation, including a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a massive 4,400mAh or so battery, a triple rear-facing camera setup combining 48, 12, and 5MP sensors, and a single 32MP selfie shooter, we're genuinely left scratching our heads as to how this thing qualifies as a "lite" phone. Naturally, that's all well and good, but you shouldn't be too optimistic as far as pricing is concerned.

Both the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are right around the corner


High-profile product announcements organized in December are not exactly common affairs in the US, but in Asia, they're not quite as unusual. Thus, it shouldn't come as such a big surprise that Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil both the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, as well as the Galaxy A51, next month in India. After all, the company can't just wait and release the S10 Lite alongside the Galaxy S11 in February or March 2020.


Unfortunately, all the price points are kept under wraps for the time being, and we also have no idea if any of these three phones will expand stateside shortly after debuting in India. The Note 10 Lite specs are a big question mark as well, but on the bright side, we can't say the same about the mid-range A51. 

This highly anticipated sequel to the incredibly popular Galaxy A50 is tipped to sport a large hole punch display, no less than four rear-facing shooters including a 48MP primary camera, a reasonably powerful Exynos 9611 processor coupled with at least 4 gigs of memory, and a spacious 4,000mAh battery.

