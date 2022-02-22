Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale at an unbeatable price in two colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The two top-shelf AirPods alternatives are also extremely similar as far as their internals and features are concerned, so it's definitely a bit odd that you can "normally" buy the non-Pro Buds 2 at a considerably lower price than their forerunners.









For 24 hours only, you can purchase a "Geek Squad certified refurbished" pair of these bad boys at $69.99 in an eye-catching Phantom Violet paint job, which represents an absolutely massive $130 discount from the $199.99 list price of new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units.





Intriguingly, the Phantom Silver flavor is on sale at $69.99 as well at the time of this writing with no expiration date listed, so it might not be necessary to hurry and place your order by the end of the day... unless you really love that other color.





Equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and capable of delivering outstanding overall audio performance, the Galaxy Buds Pro are undoubtedly among the best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now.





Compared to the Buds 2, these puppies offer superior IPX7 water resistance and similarly impressive battery life, giving Apple's top-selling AirPods Pro a run for their money from every key standpoint.





Before pulling the trigger, you should know that Best Buy is still selling certified Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 refurbs at crazy low prices of their own, making it mighty hard to choose the perfect model to fit one's individual needs and preferences. What seems crystal clear is that it's not very wise to splash out on brand-new devices at the moment.





