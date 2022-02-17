Samsung's AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost too cheap to be true today only

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









If you're willing to get these bad boys refurbished, their $149.99 list price can occasionally drop deep into impulse buy territory, compelling bargain hunters to spend money they'd otherwise use at their neighborhood dollar store.





Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but a $59.99 pair of "Geek Squad certified refurbished" Galaxy Buds 2 in graphite almost feels too cheap to be true. But it is, and if you hurry, it can be yours with active noise cancellation in tow, as well as pretty much flawless overall audio quality, great battery life, wireless charging capabilities, and a reasonably elegant, light, and comfortable design.





The only small flaw identified in our in-depth Galaxy Buds 2 review around six months ago concerned accidental touch gestures, which says a lot about the incredible appeal of these top-notch AirPods Pro alternatives.





As always, Best Buy is ready to vouch for the good cosmetic condition and like-new functionality of the deeply discounted products on sale for 24 hours only after clearing a thorough restoration process.





Naturally, this is not the first time "certified" Galaxy Buds 2 refurbs can be purchased at a great price, but we are definitely looking at the greatest price yet, and the white, lavender, and phantom black models are also very affordable, at $66.99, $68.99, and $74.99 respectively with no expiration date attached to their name... or paint job.





