 Samsung's AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 are almost too cheap to be true today only - PhoneArena

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite their towering popularity and undeniable strengths, it's hard to justify an AirPods purchase right now when the competition offers so much for so little money.

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2, for instance, are frequently available at lower prices than both the AirPods Pro and non-Pro AirPods 3, the latter of which come without state-of-the-art ANC technology.

If you're willing to get these bad boys refurbished, their $149.99 list price can occasionally drop deep into impulse buy territory, compelling bargain hunters to spend money they'd otherwise use at their neighborhood dollar store.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Graphite

$90 off (60%)
$59 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but a $59.99 pair of "Geek Squad certified refurbished" Galaxy Buds 2 in graphite almost feels too cheap to be true. But it is, and if you hurry, it can be yours with active noise cancellation in tow, as well as pretty much flawless overall audio quality, great battery life, wireless charging capabilities, and a reasonably elegant, light, and comfortable design.

The only small flaw identified in our in-depth Galaxy Buds 2 review around six months ago concerned accidental touch gestures, which says a lot about the incredible appeal of these top-notch AirPods Pro alternatives.

As always, Best Buy is ready to vouch for the good cosmetic condition and like-new functionality of the deeply discounted products on sale for 24 hours only after clearing a thorough restoration process.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, White

$83 off (55%)
$66 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Lavender

$81 off (54%)
$68 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Phantom Black

$75 off (50%)
$74 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Olive

$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Naturally, this is not the first time "certified" Galaxy Buds 2 refurbs can be purchased at a great price, but we are definitely looking at the greatest price yet, and the white, lavender, and phantom black models are also very affordable, at $66.99, $68.99, and $74.99 respectively with no expiration date attached to their name... or paint job.

