You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price

You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are definitely a couple of very noteworthy things about the latest promotions offered by the always generous Amazon-owned e-tailer, including their unusually distant February 1 expiration date. It's also great that you now get a (pretty tough) choice between the two models at the exact same $99.99 price in a number of different colors.
As their name suggests, Samsung's first-gen Pro earbuds are slightly better than their "standard" second-gen cousins, carrying among others a superior IPX7 water resistance rating (versus IPX2 on the Buds 2).
As far as overall audio quality, ANC functionality, and battery life are concerned, though, you're unlikely to find any meaningful differences if you ever try out both the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 in the real world.
That means you'll probably be pleased with your budget-friendly purchase whatever you'll end up opting for, so all that's left for us to say is... have fun (digitally) shopping and enjoy your truly wireless tunes going forward.