Accessories Samsung Deals

You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can now choose between Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro at the same great price
Given that they are both without a doubt among the very best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now, we were genuinely and pleasantly surprised to see Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro sold at hefty discounts many times during (and even before) the recently concluded holiday season.

What might be even more surprising is that Woot has kicked off the new year by reviving quite possibly the greatest deals yet on these two incredibly well-reviewed AirPods Pro alternatives with active noise cancellation technology.

There are definitely a couple of very noteworthy things about the latest promotions offered by the always generous Amazon-owned e-tailer, including their unusually distant February 1 expiration date. It's also great that you now get a (pretty tough) choice between the two models at the exact same $99.99 price in a number of different colors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty

$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, New, 90-Day Warranty

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

What makes it difficult to choose is that the newer Galaxy Buds 2 come in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition while merely including for some reason a 90-day seller warranty, with the older Buds Pro shipping as "grade A" refurbs alongside a much lengthier 1-year eReplacements limited warranty.

As their name suggests, Samsung's first-gen Pro earbuds are slightly better than their "standard" second-gen cousins, carrying among others a superior IPX7 water resistance rating (versus IPX2 on the Buds 2).

As far as overall audio quality, ANC functionality, and battery life are concerned, though, you're unlikely to find any meaningful differences if you ever try out both the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 in the real world. 

That means you'll probably be pleased with your budget-friendly purchase whatever you'll end up opting for, so all that's left for us to say is... have fun (digitally) shopping and enjoy your truly wireless tunes going forward.

