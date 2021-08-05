Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly priced ahead of the Galaxy Buds 2 launch

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly priced ahead of the Galaxy Buds 2 launch0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's going to become a much bigger "problem" when the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 come out with... essentially every single "Pro" feature in tow, from long-lasting battery life to IPX7 water resistance, and yes, state-of-the-art ANC.
The new all-time high discount of $115 applies exclusively to the Phantom Black flavor, with the Phantom Silver hue setting you back the same $99.99 as last month and the swanky Phantom Violet model listed at $129.99... as sold out.
In case you're wondering, a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds Pros costs $169.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon at the time of this writing, with the latter e-tailer charging no less than $108 for "renewed" units.
That makes this limited-time refurbished offer pretty much impossible to resist, although if you happen to miss or skip it for some reason, you probably shouldn't fret as more deals of this type are likely to drop very soon.