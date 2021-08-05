Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly priced ahead of the Galaxy Buds 2 launch

Adrian Diaconescu
We're only six days away from Samsung's huge Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event at the time of this writing, and while it's pretty clear what new device most people are looking forward to, that also means we're six days away from the company's very well-reviewed Galaxy Buds Pro potentially becoming obsolete.

Commercially released less than seven months ago, those bad boys are currently without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy, but the problem is you typically need a whopping $200 to buy them.

That's going to become a much bigger "problem" when the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 come out with... essentially every single "Pro" feature in tow, from long-lasting battery life to IPX7 water resistance, and yes, state-of-the-art ANC.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Phantom Black

$115 off (58%)
$84 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Because the Buds 2 are widely expected to start at around 150 bucks stateside, the Buds Pro could be prematurely discontinued or at least deeply discounted soon enough. Best Buy is already running an unprecedented sale on Geek Squad certified refurbished units, which can be purchased today only in exchange for a measly $84.99.

The new all-time high discount of $115 applies exclusively to the Phantom Black flavor, with the Phantom Silver hue setting you back the same $99.99 as last month and the swanky Phantom Violet model listed at $129.99... as sold out.

In case you're wondering, a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds Pros costs $169.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon at the time of this writing, with the latter e-tailer charging no less than $108 for "renewed" units.

That makes this limited-time refurbished offer pretty much impossible to resist, although if you happen to miss or skip it for some reason, you probably shouldn't fret as more deals of this type are likely to drop very soon.

