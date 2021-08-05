Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly priced ahead of the Galaxy Buds 2 launch

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Because the Buds 2 are widely expected to start at around 150 bucks stateside , the Buds Pro could be prematurely discontinued or at least deeply discounted soon enough. Best Buy is already running an unprecedented sale on Geek Squad certified refurbished units, which can be purchased today only in exchange for a measly $84.99.





The new all-time high discount of $115 applies exclusively to the Phantom Black flavor, with the Phantom Silver hue setting you back the same $99.99 as last month and the swanky Phantom Violet model listed at $129.99... as sold out.





In case you're wondering, a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds Pros costs $169.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon at the time of this writing, with the latter e-tailer charging no less than $108 for "renewed" units.





That makes this limited-time refurbished offer pretty much impossible to resist, although if you happen to miss or skip it for some reason, you probably shouldn't fret as more deals of this type are likely to drop very soon.



