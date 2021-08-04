Unannounced Galaxy Buds2 surfaces in unboxing photos





Inside the box, you'll find the charging case (with an interior matching the color of the Buds2), the USB-A to USB-C charging cables, and replacement tips. The Galaxy wearable app already includes the new buds explaining how Qwaider has been able to check out the device. He says that he was able to get five hours of listening time with the Buds2 and an additional 20 hours using a fully charged carrying case. Active noise cancellation is improved over the previous iteration, and voice quality was deemed to be excellent thanks to the three included microphones.





We expect to see the Galaxy Buds2 unveiled next Wednesday during the next Samsung Unpacked event. We should also see the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic unveiled during the same event.