Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds Pro have never been cheaper than this

Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds Pro have never been cheaper than this
If you're in the market for undoubtedly some of the best true wireless earbuds out there at the lowest possible price, it might be hard to imagine you can do better than a brand-new $125 pair of the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro before the holiday season reaches its official conclusion.

As crazy as it sounds, the exact same early 2021-released Samsung product is currently on sale for an even lower $74.99... in refurbished condition. More specifically, "Geek Squad" certified refurbished condition, which means that a team of Best Buy technicians carefully inspected (at least in theory) these bad boys to ensure they meet the highest standards of functionality before clearing them for sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Phantom Black

$125 off (63%)
$74 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Phantom Silver

$125 off (63%)
$74 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

While this is far from the first time we've seen Buds Pro refurbs deeply discounted by Best Buy, $74.99 easily marks the lowest price ever hit in any color and any condition at such an important US retailer.

Bargain hunters will need to settle for either a Phantom Black or Phantom Silver hue if they want to save big right now, with the Phantom Violet flavor fetching an extra 20 bucks. 

Although the hot new refurbished deal doesn't technically come with an expiration date explicitly listed, the earliest you can currently hope to get the ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds Pros is in 11 days, which suggests inventory is pretty limited.

Otherwise put, you may want to hurry if purchasing a pair of active noise-cancelling, premium-sounding, long-lasting, wireless-charging, and water-resistant buds at their highest ever discount feels like your kind of New Year's Eve jam.

