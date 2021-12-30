Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds Pro have never been cheaper than this

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As crazy as it sounds, the exact same early 2021-released Samsung product is currently on sale for an even lower $74.99... in refurbished condition. More specifically, "Geek Squad" certified refurbished condition, which means that a team of Best Buy technicians carefully inspected (at least in theory) these bad boys to ensure they meet the highest standards of functionality before clearing them for sale.





While this is far from the first time we've seen Buds Pro refurbs deeply discounted by Best Buy , $74.99 easily marks the lowest price ever hit in any color and any condition at such an important US retailer.





Bargain hunters will need to settle for either a Phantom Black or Phantom Silver hue if they want to save big right now, with the Phantom Violet flavor fetching an extra 20 bucks.





Although the hot new refurbished deal doesn't technically come with an expiration date explicitly listed, the earliest you can currently hope to get the ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds Pros is in 11 days, which suggests inventory is pretty limited.





Otherwise put, you may want to hurry if purchasing a pair of active noise-cancelling, premium-sounding, long-lasting, wireless-charging, and water-resistant buds at their highest ever discount feels like your kind of New Year's Eve jam.



