Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds Pro are getting ridiculously cheap ahead of Black Friday

Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds Pro are getting ridiculously cheap ahead of Black Friday0
Marked down by a whopping 115 bucks from the regular price of a brand-new unit in a Phantom Black hue, the same high-end product is available at a slightly higher $89.99 and $99.99 in Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet paint jobs respectively.
But the AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds Pro still hold a couple of important advantages over their younger cousins, and at $89.99 and up, they're also more affordable right now.
The only thing that might stop you from pulling the trigger are the fast-approaching best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals, which could include bigger than ever discounts on completely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pros.
At the time of this writing, you need to cough up $170 for a pair of those at Best Buy and north of $150 if you instead opt for the Amazon.com purchasing route, so for now, the choice feels like a no-brainer.