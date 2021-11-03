Notification Center

Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds Pro are getting ridiculously cheap ahead of Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds Pro are getting ridiculously cheap ahead of Black Friday
Today's best true wireless earbuds come in many shapes and sizes, but it's relatively safe to say that you can't exactly find a lot of great options for all budgets. That's why our comprehensive list of the best wireless earbuds under $100 looks radically different, but if you don't want to settle for a conventionally "cheap" model, you can always go with a refurbished version of a top AirPods or AirPods Pro alternative.

A pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro refurbs, for instance, currently starts at a measly $84.99 at Best Buy, including the retailer's Geek Squad guarantee for like-new functionality and cosmetic condition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Phantom Black

$115 off (58%)
$84 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Phantom Silver

$110 off (55%)
$89 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Phantom Violet

$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Marked down by a whopping 115 bucks from the regular price of a brand-new unit in a Phantom Black hue, the same high-end product is available at a slightly higher $89.99 and $99.99 in Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet paint jobs respectively.

Good for 24 hours only, the killer new deal improves on a similar promotion from several months ago to bring the Galaxy Buds Pro back into the limelight shortly after the commercial debut of the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2. Both models come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, mind you, while sharing a number of other key features.

But the AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds Pro still hold a couple of important advantages over their younger cousins, and at $89.99 and up, they're also more affordable right now.

The only thing that might stop you from pulling the trigger are the fast-approaching best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals, which could include bigger than ever discounts on completely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pros.

At the time of this writing, you need to cough up $170 for a pair of those at Best Buy and north of $150 if you instead opt for the Amazon.com purchasing route, so for now, the choice feels like a no-brainer.

Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Jan 20, 2021, 8:34 AM, by Rado Minkov
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Jan 21, 2021, 6:27 AM, by Rado Minkov
New update brings Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Buds Pro on par with the latest Galaxy Buds 2
New update brings Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Buds Pro on par with the latest Galaxy Buds 2
Sep 02, 2021, 9:30 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
Jun 03, 2021, 9:48 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

