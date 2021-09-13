Notification Center

Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live haven't been this cheap in a long time

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even after discontinuing the Galaxy Buds+ battery life champions on the heels of the Buds 2 launch a few weeks back, Samsung still sells not one and not two but three different AirPods alternatives, all of which come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology at a lower price than Apple's high-end Pro earbuds.

Released a little over a year ago with a... decidedly unconventional design, the Galaxy Buds Live are in fact way cheaper than the hugely popular AirPods Pro, at least if you buy them by the end of today.

Normally available for $169.99 a pair, these kidney bean-shaped bad boys are on sale from Amazon right now at a massive $65 discount in no less than four different colors. While not entirely unprecedented, this killer deal is essentially back with a bang after six months, with the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in black, bronze, red, and white including a full 1-year warranty this time around. 

Technically, we've seen the same exact product go for even less last month, but because we know some folks can be reluctant about purchasing refurbished gadgets and accessories, we're pretty sure this hot new promotion will appeal to many.

Unless, of course, you have a problem with that love-it-or-hate-it Galaxy Buds Live design, in which case you could always opt for the more "traditional"-looking Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Pro

The former variant lacks ANC functionality, mind you, while setting you back $50 less than the regular price of $149.99, with the latter high-end model currently marked down by almost $50 from a $199.99 MSRP in a single Phantom Black flavor.

Last but certainly not least, the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also worth your consideration if you're looking for some of the best true wireless earbuds out there at a great price. Due to their young age, however, these are barely discounted by 4 bucks from a $149.99 list price at the time of this writing in a "Graphite" hue.

