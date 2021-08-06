Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Samsung is selling 'certified refurbished' Galaxy Buds Live for under 60 bucks a pair

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung is selling 'certified refurbished' Galaxy Buds Live for under 60 bucks a pair
With the noise-cancelling (and surprisingly affordable) Galaxy Buds 2 drawing near and the high-end Buds Pro getting more and more attractive with deeper and deeper price cuts, we can totally understand if you've already forgotten all about the Buds Live.

But as goofy as Samsung's kidney bean-shaped AirPods Pro alternatives might look at first glance, bargain hunters willing to ignore what meets the eye are guaranteed to find the quality/price ratio of these bad boys virtually unbeatable in certified refurbished condition.

We're talking about "like-new" refurbs here sold by none other than Samsung on eBay, mind you, and backed by a full two-year Allstate warranty. You can choose between Mystic Black and Mystic Red models, both of which are listed at a crazy low price of $69.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Active Noise Cancellation, Like New, 2 Year Warranty, Mystic Black

$111 off (65%)
$59 49
$169 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Active Noise Cancellation, Like New, 2 Year Warranty, Mystic Red

$111 off (65%)
$59 49
$169 99
Buy at eBay

Even better, you can further lower that tag to $59.49 using a promo code (B2SCRSAVING) at checkout until Sunday, August 8. Although the comparison is unfair for pretty obvious reasons, that represents a huge $110+ markdown from the regular price of a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds Live and a solid $70.50 less than what the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are currently charging.

While the latter retailer is also known for its frequent refurbished deals, the lowest you can find the Buds Live at Best Buy right now is $79.99.

That makes Samsung's limited-time eBay offer quite hard to resist if you're into (odd-looking) noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds with excellent battery life, solid audio quality, and flawless connectivity, as well as a modern wireless charging case bundled in.

Granted, the Galaxy Buds Live are likely to be replaced very soon by the Buds 2 on our list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021, but it's going to be a long time until you can hope to find the new model at a sub-$100 price, let alone 60 bucks or so.

