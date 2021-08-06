Samsung is selling 'certified refurbished' Galaxy Buds Live for under 60 bucks a pair

Samsung is selling 'certified refurbished' Galaxy Buds Live for under 60 bucks a pair0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But as goofy as Samsung's kidney bean-shaped AirPods Pro alternatives might look at first glance, bargain hunters willing to ignore what meets the eye are guaranteed to find the quality/price ratio of these bad boys virtually unbeatable in certified refurbished condition.
Even better, you can further lower that tag to $59.49 using a promo code (B2SCRSAVING) at checkout until Sunday, August 8. Although the comparison is unfair for pretty obvious reasons, that represents a huge $110+ markdown from the regular price of a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds Live and a solid $70.50 less than what the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are currently charging.
That makes Samsung's limited-time eBay offer quite hard to resist if you're into (odd-looking) noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds with excellent battery life, solid audio quality, and flawless connectivity, as well as a modern wireless charging case bundled in.
Granted, the Galaxy Buds Live are likely to be replaced very soon by the Buds 2 on our list of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021, but it's going to be a long time until you can hope to find the new model at a sub-$100 price, let alone 60 bucks or so.