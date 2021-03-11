'Clearance' sale makes Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live truly irresistible

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Normally priced at $169, the Buds Live have naturally lost a good chunk of their mainstream appeal after the commercial debut of the equally powerful and arguably handsomer Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year.





Officially released around seven months ago, the first Samsung-made true wireless earbuds to pack state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology may already be approaching their discontinuation. That would explain the recent onslaught of killer deals available at the likes of Woot and Best Buy on both brand-new and refurbished units, the latest of which is explicitly billed as a "clearance" sale.





The inventory Woot is trying to clear out today (and today only) is new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, mind you, although the Amazon-owned e-tailer will merely hook you up with one of its own limited 90-day warranties rather than the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically provided by major retailers like Best Buy.





Obviously, these brand-new Galaxy Buds Live units are not quite as affordable as refurbs frequently available for anywhere between 60 and 80 bucks a pair elsewhere, but at $104.99 (in a single Mystic Black hue), it's hard to score better value for your money in the thriving true wireless earbuds industry





In addition to the aforementioned top-shelf audio performance and active noise cancellation functionality, you're looking at an absolutely mind-blowing battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, with said number rising to a grand total of 28 hours when also taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration. In contrast, the costlier AirPods Pro are barely able to hold a charge for a maximum of 4.5 hours, going up to "more than" 24 hours of listening time as far as their combined endurance is concerned.



