Samsung's surprisingly premium Galaxy Buds FE are shockingly affordable for a limited time





Jumping at this unprecedented opportunity to save 52 bucks seems like a very adequate reaction for many professional bargain hunters... who can't afford the . Unlike Jumping at this unprecedented opportunity to save 52 bucks seems like a very adequate reaction for many professional bargain hunters... who can't afford the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . Unlike Samsung 's cheaper-than-ever ultra-high-end buds at Woot, the entry-level Galaxy Buds FE are not listed as "international" units at this crazy low price of $47.99, which makes me think you're probably looking at an official US version here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $47 99 $99 99 $52 off (52%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, Graphite Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $24 off (24%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





What I can tell you for sure is that you'll be getting a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds FE in a "Graphite" colorway at a huge 52 percent discount if you hurry, although you will need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty, which is obviously not ideal.

But Woot parent company Amazon can only slash $24 off that aforementioned $99.99 list price of the Buds Fan Edition (in a white hue) with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, so this promotion is certainly hard to turn down and pretty much impossible to beat in the near future.





There really are not a lot of sub-$50 earbuds you can buy with active noise cancellation, Ambient Mode support, and other premium features and capabilities like Live Translate and Auto Switch these days, and on top of everything else, the Galaxy Buds FE are somehow undeniably stylish and instantly recognizable too.





The 6-hour battery life rating (upgradable to 21 hours with the bundled charging case taken into account) and IPX2 water resistance are also not bad (especially for $47.99), and the three built-in microphones promise to deliver crystal clear call quality as well. Simply put, these might be the best budget wireless earbuds on the market right now, and for six days at the time of this writing (or while supplies last), you can get them basically at their lowest possible price. What are you waiting for?

Normally priced at $99.99, the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are much better than such ultra-affordable earbuds have any right to be nowadays. But what if I were to tell you that a phenomenal new Woot deal knocks that already reasonable price point all the way down to $47.99 for a limited time?