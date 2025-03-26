30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are down to a ridiculously low price (brand-new)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Do you feel like some of Amazon's much-hyped Big Spring deals could be a little better? That's where Woot comes in so incredibly often, currently selling the best Samsung earbuds money can buy in 2025 at their lowest ever price.

Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging a measly $114.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in silver and white colorways, beating its parent company's Big Spring promo by a massive 85 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$114 99
$249 99
$135 off (54%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, International Version, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Of course, that's not an entirely fair comparison given that the super-premium buds normally priced at $249.99 are $50 cheaper than that on Amazon in an official US version with an extended two-year warranty included while Woot is applying a huge $135 total discount for an "international" model covered by a much shorter 90-day warranty.

Still, it's incredibly difficult to turn down a completely unique opportunity to purchase some of the greatest wireless earbuds out there (in brand-new condition) at a lower price than Apple's non-Pro AirPods 4, for instance.

Our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review makes it abundantly clear just how much better these bad boys are than the already pretty great Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at least as far as the fit, feel, all-day comfort, and overall audio performance are concerned. The battery life is also undeniably awesome, at up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time (with active noise cancellation enabled) and a whopping 26-hour endurance rating when you factor in the bundled charging case as well.

It essentially goes without saying that Samsung's most sophisticated earbuds to date can do a more than adequate job of isolating you from your surroundings during your lengthiest music listening sessions, and thanks to Super Wide Band Call technology, your voice calls should also be super-crisp and clear. 

In short, you're looking at a top-shelf alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 here in practically every department that you can buy at a fraction of the price... if you hurry. Technically, Woot's best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal yet should run for an entire week, but don't be shocked if the deeply discounted product goes out of stock (way) sooner than that.
Loading Comments...

