Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are down to a ridiculously low price (brand-new)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you feel like some of Amazon's much-hyped Big Spring deals could be a little better? That's where Woot comes in so incredibly often, currently selling the best Samsung earbuds money can buy in 2025 at their lowest ever price.
Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging a measly $114.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in silver and white colorways, beating its parent company's Big Spring promo by a massive 85 bucks.
Of course, that's not an entirely fair comparison given that the super-premium buds normally priced at $249.99 are $50 cheaper than that on Amazon in an official US version with an extended two-year warranty included while Woot is applying a huge $135 total discount for an "international" model covered by a much shorter 90-day warranty.
Still, it's incredibly difficult to turn down a completely unique opportunity to purchase some of the greatest wireless earbuds out there (in brand-new condition) at a lower price than Apple's non-Pro AirPods 4, for instance.
Our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review makes it abundantly clear just how much better these bad boys are than the already pretty great Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at least as far as the fit, feel, all-day comfort, and overall audio performance are concerned. The battery life is also undeniably awesome, at up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time (with active noise cancellation enabled) and a whopping 26-hour endurance rating when you factor in the bundled charging case as well.
It essentially goes without saying that Samsung's most sophisticated earbuds to date can do a more than adequate job of isolating you from your surroundings during your lengthiest music listening sessions, and thanks to Super Wide Band Call technology, your voice calls should also be super-crisp and clear.
In short, you're looking at a top-shelf alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 here in practically every department that you can buy at a fraction of the price... if you hurry. Technically, Woot's best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal yet should run for an entire week, but don't be shocked if the deeply discounted product goes out of stock (way) sooner than that.
Recommended Stories
26 Mar, 2025Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are down to a ridiculously low price (brand-new)
20 Mar, 2025Save a towering $80 with Samsung's best Galaxy Buds 3 deal yet (sans trade-in)!
18 Feb, 2025Score 50% off the Galaxy Buds FE with this incredible new sale
13 Feb, 2025This marvellous new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal makes Samsung's best earbuds cheaper than ever before
28 Jan, 2025Samsung's astoundingly powerful Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a miraculously low price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: