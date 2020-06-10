The original Samsung Galaxy Buds can still be a smart purchase at these cool discounts







Bargain hunters, on the other hand, might relish the opportunity to purchase these slowly aging bad boys at higher and higher discounts. Normally available for a $129.99 price that felt pretty reasonable back at launch, the OG Galaxy Buds can be yours today only at $40 off from Amazon.



That equates to a substantial 31 percent markdown, eclipsing That equates to a substantial 31 percent markdown, eclipsing Verizon's newest deal , which is actually still ongoing. In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon is selling an official US version of the Galaxy Buds backed by a standard 1-year warranty here, although on the not so bright side of things, the e-commerce giant exclusively has the black hue priced at $40 less than usual at the time of this writing.



Meanwhile, the silver flavor can be had at a significantly lower $21.99 discount (with no expiration date listed), with white and yellow options available at solid price cuts of $47.01 and $39.01 respectively... as long as you don't mind picking up "international" units with no valid US warranty from third-party sellers.