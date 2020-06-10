Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds can still be a smart purchase at these cool discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 10, 2020, 6:02 AM
Alongside the Galaxy Note 20 family, Fold 2, 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip, Tab S7, S7+ 5G, and Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung is widely expected to unveil its third ever AirPods-rivaling effort soon. 

While it remains unclear if the company's curious kidney bean-shaped true wireless earbuds will end up overshadowing the Galaxy Buds+ battery life champions released earlier this year, it seems safe to assume 2019's original Galaxy Buds are about to become even less compelling in a couple of months for folks interested in endurance times between charges, as well as overall audio quality.

Bargain hunters, on the other hand, might relish the opportunity to purchase these slowly aging bad boys at higher and higher discounts. Normally available for a $129.99 price that felt pretty reasonable back at launch, the OG Galaxy Buds can be yours today only at $40 off from Amazon. 

That equates to a substantial 31 percent markdown, eclipsing Verizon's newest deal, which is actually still ongoing. In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon is selling an official US version of the Galaxy Buds backed by a standard 1-year warranty here, although on the not so bright side of things, the e-commerce giant exclusively has the black hue priced at $40 less than usual at the time of this writing.

Meanwhile, the silver flavor can be had at a significantly lower $21.99 discount (with no expiration date listed), with white and yellow options available at solid price cuts of $47.01 and $39.01 respectively... as long as you don't mind picking up "international" units with no valid US warranty from third-party sellers.

Last but not necessarily least, those of you primarily focused on maximizing your savings might be interested in buying renewed Galaxy Buds backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee program in black or white at huge discounts of $65.60 and $61.99 compared to the list price of these true wireless earbuds in brand-new condition. So, yeah, it's pretty much raining cool Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on Amazon right now.

