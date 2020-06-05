Grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for less than $100 at Verizon
As it happens, Verizon is running a limited-time promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Buds, but the deal might go offline earlier if the carrier runs out of stock. If you're interested in a pair of cheap, yet reliable earphones, the Galaxy Buds are now available at Verizon for just $99.99 and they can be had in one of the three color versions: Silver, White, and Black.
There doesn't seem to be a limit to the number of units you can order. Also, shipping is free for all orders, but customers can also choose to pick them up from the nearest Verizon store. You can find the Galaxy Buds deal by accessing the link below.