Grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for less than $100 at Verizon

Even though Samsung has already released the second-generation Galaxy Buds , there's no reason not to buy the original model. They're still a great choice for those looking for a pair of decent earphones that don't cost a small fortune.Many retailers and carriers are selling the Galaxy Buds for around $130-$150, but they are often offered for free with the purchase of a Samsung flagship. Also, now and then, they're on sale for prices that often drop below the $100 mark.As it happens, Verizon is running a limited-time promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Buds, but the deal might go offline earlier if the carrier runs out of stock. If you're interested in a pair of cheap, yet reliable earphones, the Galaxy Buds are now available at Verizon for just $99.99 and they can be had in one of the three color versions: Silver, White, and Black.There doesn't seem to be a limit to the number of units you can order. Also, shipping is free for all orders, but customers can also choose to pick them up from the nearest Verizon store. You can find the Galaxy Buds deal by accessing the link below.