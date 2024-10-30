Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are considerably less expensive than usual
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan looking for the best wireless earbuds to use alongside your top-of-the-line Galaxy phone, you probably can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The problem with this ultra-high-end new AirPods Pro 2 alternative is obviously that it doesn't come cheap, normally costing a whopping $249.99.
That's actually on par with the list price of the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2, the difference being that Apple's most advanced pods yet are more often than not discounted by $50 or more at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Those same retailers (as well as Samsung) are now charging 40 bucks less than usual for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in silver and white colorways, which may not sound like a life-altering discount but has yet to be beaten, at least without an eligible trade-in.
This is a repeat of Amazon's Prime Day deal from a few weeks ago, mind you, but you don't need to be a Prime subscriber or meet any other special requirements to save the big medium bucks this time around. If you opt for the Amazon.com shopping route, you can get an exclusive two-year warranty providing unrivaled peace of mind, while going directly through Samsung will substantially lower your expense if you have something (good) to trade in.
Both the OG Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are valued at $100 a pair for the purposes of this program, with Apple's AirPods 2 also saving you the exact same amount and "other" wireless audio headsets getting an "estimated" trade-in credit of $50 that can make a world of difference for bargain hunters at the beginning of their holiday shopping season as well.
Even without a trade-in, of course, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pretty decent deal right now at Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy, offering absolutely state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, flawless sound, solid battery life, and a design that many feel has changed for the best... despite losing some points in the originality department. Let's not forget about AI tools like Real-Time Interpreter, which clearly need more work, nonetheless showing great promise both on paper and in real-life use already.
