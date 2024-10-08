Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day

A person holding the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in their charging case.
If you're a Galaxy user on the hunt for new top-notch earbuds, now is the time to get a pair! We're seeing incredible October Prime Day headphones deals, and you can save big on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung's new flagship earphones.

Amazon is offering a sweet $40 discount on these fellas, slashing 16% off their price. This lets you score a pair for just over $200. Therefore, tap the deal button below and get your pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now! Since you aren't the only deal hunter looking to save big on Samsung's latest and greatest earbuds, the offer might expire in no time.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $40!

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale for $40 off their price for Prime Day. Being among the best earbuds on the market, they deliver amazing sound and are worth every penny. So, act fast and save big today!
$40 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


Delivering a clear sound with strong bass, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will let you enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal clear quality. In addition, you can fine-tune their audio to match your taste via Samsung's Wearable app if you are an Android user.

Something that surprised us, though, is their ANC. It's a bit weak. While the previous-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature top-notch noise-canceling, the newer model lets in sounds like keyboard clicks and air conditioner hum. That said, these noises are quieter and fade away completely when you hit play.

On the flip side, battery life is pretty great. With ANC enabled, you should get 6 hours of playtime on one charge. Add the case and the total listening time goes up to 26 hours. However, without ANC, you're looking at up to 7 hours of playback from the buds and up to 30 hours with the case.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a solid choice, as long as you're not looking for the best ANC on the market. Furthermore, their ability to seamlessly switch between Galaxy devices makes them the perfect pair of earbuds for someone in the Samsung ecosystem. That's why we suggest you be quick and get a pair with this deal now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

