The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $40! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale for $40 off their price for Prime Day. Being among the best earbuds on the market, they deliver amazing sound and are worth every penny. So, act fast and save big today! $40 off (16%) Buy at Amazon

Delivering a clear sound with strong bass, thewill let you enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal clear quality. In addition, you can fine-tune their audio to match your taste via Samsung's Wearable app if you are an Android user.Something that surprised us, though, is their ANC. It's a bit weak. While the previous-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature top-notch noise-canceling, the newer model lets in sounds like keyboard clicks and air conditioner hum. That said, these noises are quieter and fade away completely when you hit play.On the flip side, battery life is pretty great. With ANC enabled, you should get 6 hours of playtime on one charge. Add the case and the total listening time goes up to 26 hours. However, without ANC, you're looking at up to 7 hours of playback from the buds and up to 30 hours with the case.Overall, theare a solid choice, as long as you're not looking for the best ANC on the market. Furthermore, their ability to seamlessly switch between Galaxy devices makes them the perfect pair of earbuds for someone in the Samsung ecosystem. That's why we suggest you be quick and get a pair with this deal now!