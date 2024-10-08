The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're a Galaxy user on the hunt for new top-notch earbuds, now is the time to get a pair! We're seeing incredible October Prime Day headphones deals, and you can save big on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung's new flagship earphones.
Amazon is offering a sweet $40 discount on these fellas, slashing 16% off their price. This lets you score a pair for just over $200. Therefore, tap the deal button below and get your pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now! Since you aren't the only deal hunter looking to save big on Samsung's latest and greatest earbuds, the offer might expire in no time.
Delivering a clear sound with strong bass, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will let you enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal clear quality. In addition, you can fine-tune their audio to match your taste via Samsung's Wearable app if you are an Android user.
Something that surprised us, though, is their ANC. It's a bit weak. While the previous-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature top-notch noise-canceling, the newer model lets in sounds like keyboard clicks and air conditioner hum. That said, these noises are quieter and fade away completely when you hit play.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a solid choice, as long as you're not looking for the best ANC on the market. Furthermore, their ability to seamlessly switch between Galaxy devices makes them the perfect pair of earbuds for someone in the Samsung ecosystem. That's why we suggest you be quick and get a pair with this deal now!
Amazon is offering a sweet $40 discount on these fellas, slashing 16% off their price. This lets you score a pair for just over $200. Therefore, tap the deal button below and get your pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now! Since you aren't the only deal hunter looking to save big on Samsung's latest and greatest earbuds, the offer might expire in no time.
Delivering a clear sound with strong bass, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will let you enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal clear quality. In addition, you can fine-tune their audio to match your taste via Samsung's Wearable app if you are an Android user.
Something that surprised us, though, is their ANC. It's a bit weak. While the previous-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature top-notch noise-canceling, the newer model lets in sounds like keyboard clicks and air conditioner hum. That said, these noises are quieter and fade away completely when you hit play.
On the flip side, battery life is pretty great. With ANC enabled, you should get 6 hours of playtime on one charge. Add the case and the total listening time goes up to 26 hours. However, without ANC, you're looking at up to 7 hours of playback from the buds and up to 30 hours with the case.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a solid choice, as long as you're not looking for the best ANC on the market. Furthermore, their ability to seamlessly switch between Galaxy devices makes them the perfect pair of earbuds for someone in the Samsung ecosystem. That's why we suggest you be quick and get a pair with this deal now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Oct, 2024The flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a cool $40 discount for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
05 Oct, 2024The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are half off on Amazon and are simply unmissable
30 Sep, 2024The capable Galaxy Buds FE are an absolute steal at these merchants
20 Sep, 2024The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a must-buy at this hefty discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: