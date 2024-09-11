Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on a very intriguing Discover sale now
There's no better time for Samsung to try to capture the spotlight with a deep discount on its best earbuds around than right after Apple unveiled its latest AirPods edition, and this week just so happens to be Discover Samsung Fall week on the company's official US website.
That means all the stars have neatly aligned for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to be more affordable and appealing than ever before, going down to as little as $119.99 instead of their $249.99 list price... with the right trade-in.
In order to maximize your savings, you will need to give Samsung a pair of OG Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Apple AirPods 2 in "good" condition, although slightly lower-end products like the non-Pro Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live, and Buds Plus also qualify for a very decent $75 discount of their own.
The promotion's top trade-in value sits at a nice and round $100, mind you, with an extra 30 bucks slashed off the aforementioned regular price of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro instantly and without any special requirements whatsoever.
The cherry on top of this phenomenal Discover Samsung deal is a handy Buds clip case cover included at no extra charge sans strings attached or hoops to jump through, which adds another 30 bucks to an already outstanding value proposition.
Of course, we must address the elephant in the room really quickly and point out that yes, these are the same Galaxy Buds 3 Pro that made waves a little while ago with some very concerning quality issues. To its credit, Samsung did not abandon the product, seemingly fixing said issues without much delay.
Our in-depth Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review proves that these bad boys can be the greatest wireless earbuds for a lot of people, and assuming that Samsung did manage to iron out all their kinks, they can now be a very smart purchase as well at a massively reduced price of 120 bucks and up.
