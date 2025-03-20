New liquidation sale drops Apple's high-end Beats Fit Pro to an unbeatable price





model. But we've actually seen that price point drastically reduced many times in recent months by retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Woot, and the latest deal offers the most substantial discount to date. Designed for a separate target audience, the Beats Fit Pro are normally priced at $200, which makes these gym-friendly buds costlier than the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 model. But we've actually seen that price point drastically reduced many times in recent months by retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Woot, and the latest deal offers the most substantial discount to date.

Beats Fit Pro $109 99 $199 95 $90 off (45%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Coral Pink Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Beats Fit Pro $31 off (15%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can save a whopping 90 bucks on a single love-it-or-hate-it "Coral Pink" colorway, and yes, your $109.99 will buy you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged item at Woot. As is often the case with this particular Amazon-owned e-tailer, you'll need to settle for a 90-day warranty rather than get full 1-year coverage from the Fit Pro's manufacturer, but other than that, this hot new promotion is golden.

It may also be unbeatable for the foreseeable future, eclipsing a similarly compelling sale run by the same retailer just a couple of weeks back . While that was labeled as a clearance deal, this is part of a larger "electronics liquidation" campaign, which obviously means that you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger and you're unlikely to get another chance to purchase these bad boys for just 110 bucks going forward.





Technically, the special offer is scheduled to expire this time next week, but depending on how many of you will pull the trigger, that could definitely happen before March 27.





With active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking support, and Apple H1 power, the Beats Fit Pro are incredibly hard to rival right now in terms of bang for your buck. And by "you", I mean both iPhone and Android handset users, as this particular Apple -made gadget natively and seamlessly supports, well, everyone.



