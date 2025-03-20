New liquidation sale drops Apple's high-end Beats Fit Pro to an unbeatable price
If you're not convinced the old but gold AirPods Pro 2 or the newer and curiously humbler AirPods 4 are the best wireless earbuds for you today, it might be a good idea to consider an entirely different Apple-made product.
Designed for a separate target audience, the Beats Fit Pro are normally priced at $200, which makes these gym-friendly buds costlier than the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 model. But we've actually seen that price point drastically reduced many times in recent months by retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Woot, and the latest deal offers the most substantial discount to date.
If you hurry, you can save a whopping 90 bucks on a single love-it-or-hate-it "Coral Pink" colorway, and yes, your $109.99 will buy you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged item at Woot. As is often the case with this particular Amazon-owned e-tailer, you'll need to settle for a 90-day warranty rather than get full 1-year coverage from the Fit Pro's manufacturer, but other than that, this hot new promotion is golden.
It may also be unbeatable for the foreseeable future, eclipsing a similarly compelling sale run by the same retailer just a couple of weeks back. While that was labeled as a clearance deal, this is part of a larger "electronics liquidation" campaign, which obviously means that you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger and you're unlikely to get another chance to purchase these bad boys for just 110 bucks going forward.
Technically, the special offer is scheduled to expire this time next week, but depending on how many of you will pull the trigger, that could definitely happen before March 27.
With active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking support, and Apple H1 power, the Beats Fit Pro are incredibly hard to rival right now in terms of bang for your buck. And by "you", I mean both iPhone and Android handset users, as this particular Apple-made gadget natively and seamlessly supports, well, everyone.
Of course, the key selling point and main distinguishing element from the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 has to be the sporty design with built-in wingtips guaranteeing total security and flexibility for all-day use. Oh, and the Beats Fit Pro are pretty great when it comes to battery life as well, delivering up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time on a single charge and boosting that number to 30 hours once you also factor in their bundled charging case. And to highlight just how awesome this new Woot deal is, I should probably point out that Amazon currently sells all Fit Pro color options at the same modest $30 discount from a $200 list price.
