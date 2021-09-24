Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)0
Instead of paying $150 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these bad boys, which didn't feel excessive to begin with, you can snap up your choice of four different color options at only $114.99 right now without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
In other words, there aren't a lot of downsides compared to the costlier Galaxy Buds Pro... or Apple's AirPods Pro, and you're definitely looking at some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy.
The only thing that could stop you from taking advantage of this excellent new Woot deal is that the Amazon-owned e-tailer includes a 90-day warranty with these particular brand-new earbuds as opposed to the standard one-year coverage provided by Amazon itself and other major US retailers.
Technically, you have no less than 10 days to consider the deal before deciding whether or not the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 are right for you, but something tells us Woot's inventory will not actually last that long.