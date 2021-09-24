Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Instead of paying $150 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these bad boys, which didn't feel excessive to begin with, you can snap up your choice of four different color options at only $114.99 right now without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.





Available in graphite, white, lavender, and olive hues at this surprisingly early and surprisingly hefty discount, the non-Pro second-gen Galaxy Buds come with everything from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology to stellar battery life, handy wireless charging support, great sound, and strong Bluetooth connectivity in tow.









The only thing that could stop you from taking advantage of this excellent new Woot deal is that the Amazon-owned e-tailer includes a 90-day warranty with these particular brand-new earbuds as opposed to the standard one-year coverage provided by Amazon itself and other major US retailers.





Technically, you have no less than 10 days to consider the deal before deciding whether or not the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 are right for you, but something tells us Woot's inventory will not actually last that long.





