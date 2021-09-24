Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)
There's no denying that Samsung's true wireless earbuds have been getting better and better since the hesitant early 2019 debut of the decidedly mediocre first-gen Galaxy Buds, but by far the best thing about the company's ever-expanding family of AirPods alternatives are the killer resulting deals and massive discounts you can so frequently claim nowadays.

Hot on the heels of several enticing Galaxy Buds Pro offers, as well as a couple of sweet Buds+ and Buds Live promos, the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are today on sale at a pretty much irresistible price. 

Instead of paying $150 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these bad boys, which didn't feel excessive to begin with, you can snap up your choice of four different color options at only $114.99 right now without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, New, 90-Day Warranty

$35 off (23%)
$114 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Available in graphite, white, lavender, and olive hues at this surprisingly early and surprisingly hefty discount, the non-Pro second-gen Galaxy Buds come with everything from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology to stellar battery life, handy wireless charging support, great sound, and strong Bluetooth connectivity in tow.

In other words, there aren't a lot of downsides compared to the costlier Galaxy Buds Pro... or Apple's AirPods Pro, and you're definitely looking at some of the overall best true wireless earbuds money can buy.

The only thing that could stop you from taking advantage of this excellent new Woot deal is that the Amazon-owned e-tailer includes a 90-day warranty with these particular brand-new earbuds as opposed to the standard one-year coverage provided by Amazon itself and other major US retailers.

Technically, you have no less than 10 days to consider the deal before deciding whether or not the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 are right for you, but something tells us Woot's inventory will not actually last that long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Aug 19, 2021, 7:40 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Galaxy Buds Plus – one in, one out
Aug 20, 2021, 5:20 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 announced – true wireless earbuds with ANC, cheaper than Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 announced – true wireless earbuds with ANC, cheaper than Buds Pro
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 are already getting a fairly important update
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 are already getting a fairly important update
Aug 24, 2021, 9:36 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet is on sale at an incredible price (keyboard included)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet is on sale at an incredible price (keyboard included)
-$100
How users of the 5G Surface Duo 2 can dock and charge their Slim Pen 2 right on the device
by Alan Friedman,  0
How users of the 5G Surface Duo 2 can dock and charge their Slim Pen 2 right on the device
Update to iOS 15 breaks controls on AirPods Pro
by Alan Friedman,  8
Update to iOS 15 breaks controls on AirPods Pro
Google's cool wallpaper theming will debut on Pixel handsets but could end up on other Android phones
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google's cool wallpaper theming will debut on Pixel handsets but could end up on other Android phones
The OG Surface Duo will get Android 11 before year's end
by Anam Hamid,  0
The OG Surface Duo will get Android 11 before year's end
Apple speaks up on creating Cinematic Mode for iPhone 13
by Doroteya Borisova,  7
Apple speaks up on creating Cinematic Mode for iPhone 13
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless