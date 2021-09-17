Notification Center

Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Amazing new eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price under the $50 mark

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazing new eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price under the $50 mark
No longer the cream of Samsung's AirPods-rivaling crop after this year's Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 launches, the Galaxy Buds+ earned one of our highest ever review scores for a pair of true wireless earbuds back in early 2020.

Despite lacking active noise cancellation, these bad boys impressed us so much with their battery life, overall sound quality, comfort, convenience, and connectivity that we'd still recommend them to this day... at the right price. 

Officially discontinued by their manufacturers, the non-Pro Galaxy Buds Plus are deeply discounted at the time of this writing from an original MSRP of $149 to a measly $48 on eBay. Of course, it's not entirely accurate to say that you're looking at saving more than 100 bucks here given that we're talking about "seller refurbished" rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

True Wireless Earbuds, Cosmic Black, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty

$101 off (68%)
$48
$149
Buy at eBay

Said seller, named VIP Outlet, is pretty much as reliable as they come, throwing in its own 90-day warranty at no extra cost and vouching for the flawless functionality of these Cosmic Black-only buds after rigorously inspecting, testing, and restoring them to the "original manufacturer's operating specifications."

The "grade A" refurbs will not look quite as good as new, mind you, but you probably shouldn't let some "minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches" stop you from making the deal of a lifetime.

While the Galaxy Buds+ are not present on our list of the very best true wireless earbuds anymore, this excellent promotion requiring the use of the "SAVE4FALL" coupon code at checkout certainly makes these some of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy right now.

