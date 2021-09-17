Amazing new eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price under the $50 mark

Amazing new eBay deal brings Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price under the $50 mark0
Despite lacking active noise cancellation, these bad boys impressed us so much with their battery life, overall sound quality, comfort, convenience, and connectivity that we'd still recommend them to this day... at the right price.
Said seller, named VIP Outlet, is pretty much as reliable as they come, throwing in its own 90-day warranty at no extra cost and vouching for the flawless functionality of these Cosmic Black-only buds after rigorously inspecting, testing, and restoring them to the "original manufacturer's operating specifications."
While the Galaxy Buds+ are not present on our list of the very best true wireless earbuds anymore, this excellent promotion requiring the use of the "SAVE4FALL" coupon code at checkout certainly makes these some of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy right now.