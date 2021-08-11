Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 announced – true wireless earbuds with ANC, cheaper than Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 announced – true wireless earbuds with ANC, cheaper than Buds Pro0
This is a developing story, please stay tuned for updates…
At today's Z Fold 3 Unpacked event Samsung just announced, among other devices, its new Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless earbuds. Unlike the earlier Galaxy Buds Pro, which launched for a price of $199.99, the Buds 2 will retail for the more affordable $149.99.
Despite this, the Galaxy Buds 2 are packing plenty of Buds Pro features, such as Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), Ambient Sound and a case that supports wireless charging.
Each Galaxy Buds 2 earbud is powered by a 61 mAh battery, while the charging case has a 472 mAh battery, which are numbers exactly matching the Galaxy Buds Pro, and notably higher as compared to the original Galaxy Buds.
The earbuds themselves are somewhat similar to the original Galaxy Buds from 2020, but cleaner, more rounded and very slightly heavier at 0.17 ounces (5.0 grams) each. Each earbud sports two separate sound drivers - a tweeter and a woofer, while both earbuds combined feature three microphones, two outer and one inner.
As with previous Galaxy earbuds, the Buds 2 feature touch controls, such as a single tap on the left earbud to play and pause, double-tap to skip to the next song, or tapping the right earbud to switch between ANC and Ambient Sound.
For connecting with smartphones, tablets, PCs and other devices, the Galaxy Buds 2 use Bluetooth 5.2.
The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in four color variants, which Samsung has named Graphite, Lavender, Olive and White.
Out of the box the "Sound by AKG"-branded Galaxy Buds 2 come with several ear tips sizes and a USB Type-C charging cable. Aside from charging the case with it, users can alternatively also charge it wirelessly with compatible Qi wireless chargers or even via PowerShare (reverse wireless charging) from a compatible phone like the Galaxy S21.