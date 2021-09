Forget the Galaxy Buds 2 and pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at this excellent price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Hot on the heels of two great promotions starring the latter two models , both of which saw daylight in 2020, the early 2021-released Galaxy Buds Pro are now on sale at a pretty much irresistible price in brand-new condition.





If you hurry, you can score Samsung 's best AirPods Pro alternative for just $134.99 in your choice of black or silver colors. Originally available for $199.99 a pair, these bad boys are objectively no longer worth as much anymore.





After all, the Galaxy Buds 2 can be had for $149.99, and the two products are way more similar... than we'd have expected. Still, the Buds Pro are a tad better, with a superior IPX7 water resistance rating and a couple of minor extra features in tow, so it's definitely hard to argue with the value proposition of this $134.99 one-day-only Woot deal.









In case you're wondering, Samsung and Woot parent Amazon don't sell these noise-cancelling powerhouses at their full prices right now either, offering however smaller discounts of $30 and $50 respectively.





Choosing the best true wireless earbuds ...is certainly not easy nowadays, even if you know exactly what brand you prefer. Hardcore Samsung fans, for instance, might have the toughest decision to make, although at the end of the day, you can probably rest assured knowing you'll get amazing bang for your buck no matter if you opt for the Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Pro, or even the Buds+ or Buds Live.