Forget the Galaxy Buds 2 and pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at this excellent price

Forget the Galaxy Buds 2 and pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at this excellent price0
If you hurry, you can score Samsung's best AirPods Pro alternative for just $134.99 in your choice of black or silver colors. Originally available for $199.99 a pair, these bad boys are objectively no longer worth as much anymore.
While different buyers may have different needs and personal preferences, we're clearly looking at some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation here. In addition to state-of-the-art ANC technology, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also have stellar battery life, top-notch audio performance, flawless connectivity, handy wireless charging functionality, and an arguably appealing design going for them.
In case you're wondering, Samsung and Woot parent Amazon don't sell these noise-cancelling powerhouses at their full prices right now either, offering however smaller discounts of $30 and $50 respectively.