Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Forget the Galaxy Buds 2 and pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at this excellent price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Forget the Galaxy Buds 2 and pick up Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at this excellent price
Choosing the best true wireless earbuds... for you is certainly not easy nowadays, even if you know exactly what brand you prefer. Hardcore Samsung fans, for instance, might have the toughest decision to make, although at the end of the day, you can probably rest assured knowing you'll get amazing bang for your buck no matter if you opt for the Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Pro, or even the Buds+ or Buds Live.

Hot on the heels of two great promotions starring the latter two models, both of which saw daylight in 2020, the early 2021-released Galaxy Buds Pro are now on sale at a pretty much irresistible price in brand-new condition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, New, 1-Year Warranty

$65 off (33%)
$134 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

If you hurry, you can score Samsung's best AirPods Pro alternative for just $134.99 in your choice of black or silver colors. Originally available for $199.99 a pair, these bad boys are objectively no longer worth as much anymore.

After all, the Galaxy Buds 2 can be had for $149.99, and the two products are way more similar... than we'd have expected. Still, the Buds Pro are a tad better, with a superior IPX7 water resistance rating and a couple of minor extra features in tow, so it's definitely hard to argue with the value proposition of this $134.99 one-day-only Woot deal.

While different buyers may have different needs and personal preferences, we're clearly looking at some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation here. In addition to state-of-the-art ANC technology, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also have stellar battery life, top-notch audio performance, flawless connectivity, handy wireless charging functionality, and an arguably appealing design going for them.

In case you're wondering, Samsung and Woot parent Amazon don't sell these noise-cancelling powerhouses at their full prices right now either, offering however smaller discounts of $30 and $50 respectively.

Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Jan 20, 2021, 8:34 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Jan 21, 2021, 6:27 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
Jun 03, 2021, 9:48 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
Apr 26, 2021, 8:24 AM, by Cosmin Vasile

