Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 - price, deals, and where to preorder

The new true wireless earbuds come improved in lots of ways, but to fill you in, we'll start with the aesthetic—they will be sold in one of four pastel colors: Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The case comes with a special color revamp for the first time, too. From the outside, it looks like any regular white charging case, but the inside comes coated with a soft layer of color to match your earbuds.









Interestingly, Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds 2 are both smaller and lighter than any other Samsung earbuds, to achieve maximal comfort and fit.





As for hardware, the true wireless earbuds come with two-way speakers that include a separate woofer and a tweeter, for clear-cut highs and lows. The active noise canceling feature also claims to be top notch, apparently cutting out 98% of excess background noise. Battery life lasts 7.5 hours with ANC on, and 5 hours with ANC off on a single charge. The case can keep them juiced up for a full 20 hours.









Now that we know a bit about the Galaxy Buds 2, without further ado, let's jump into where you can get these bad boys for the lowest price possible.





Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: best deals and where to buy





At the moment, you can only preorder Samsung's newest earbuds from wherever available, as the official launch day isn't until August 27. Sales and discounts are also going to come in a bit later, once the excitement starts to dwindle down.





Samsung.com





Naturally, the company already has the Galaxy Buds 2 up for sale on the Samsung website, for a price of $149.99 ($20 above the original Galaxy Buds' price). There are also some special extras on offer for those considering purchasing the novel earbuds from the original manufacturer.





For $5 more, Samsung is offering the Buds 2 together with a single Galaxy Smart Tag, which usually sells for $29.99—offering a savings of $25 if a Bluetooth tracker is something you could use.





Additionally, you can "recycle" an older audio accessory you no longer use by returning it to Samsung and getting an additional $20 off the Galaxy Buds 2.





Possibly even more appealing is Samsung's offer of a free trial of the earphones for a full 21 days, or 3 weeks. You pay $0 for that time period if you'd just like to try them out, and if they're not up to par with your expectations, you can send them back at no charge to you. If you like them, you can choose to keep them for the upfront price of $149.99, or pay them off at $7.50/mo over 24 months.









Best Buy





Best Buy is also offering the Galaxy Buds 2 up for preorder for the same price of $149.99. With Best Buy, you have no test trial like with Samsung, but 15 days to get a full refund if you aren't happy with them for any reason.









These two are the only places you can get the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for pre-order right now, as it's still a bit early on. However, as more retailers take on the product, discounts are sure to crop up here and there on occasion—especially with the biggest shopping holidays of the year coming up this fall and winter (such as Labor Day Black Friday , and Cyber Monday ).





We'll keep adding them as they come, so stay tuned if the Buds 2 are something you may be looking into, either for yourself or as an awesome tech gift for a loved one.

