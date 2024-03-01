Best Buy makes Samsung's exceptional Galaxy Buds 2 as cheap as they've ever been for a limited time





The oldie but goodie The oldie but goodie Galaxy Buds 2 are once again available at a hefty discount for your bargain-hunting pleasure, this time from Best Buy in a classy "Phantom Black" hue only. The retailer is outdoing both Amazon and Walmart's recent generosity by trimming 60 bucks instead of just 50 off the non-Pro Buds 2's $149.99 list price, but you will probably need to greatly hurry to catch these bad boys in stock at $89.99 a pair.

In theory, you're looking at a deal scheduled to run through Monday, but history (and common sense) strongly suggest Best Buy's inventories will be totally wiped out by your demand far earlier than that.





Released all the way back in the summer of 2021, the undeniably premium-looking and decidedly premium-sounding Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have obviously been marked down many times since then, generally topping up at $50 discounts however.





We've actually only seen these noise-cancelling earbuds go for $89.99 on a couple of special occasions before, and outside refurbished or "international" sales, their price point has yet to drop below that level as far as we know, at least in a Phantom Black colorway.





Long story short, this is a rare and super-compelling deal you may not want to miss out on if you're in the market for some of the Long story short, this is a rare and super-compelling deal you may not want to miss out on if you're in the market for some of the best wireless earbuds today and don't care about a gadget's age or the rumored imminence of a sequel.