Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Best Buy makes Samsung's exceptional Galaxy Buds 2 as cheap as they've ever been for a limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy makes Samsung's exceptional Galaxy Buds 2 as cheap as they've ever been for a limited time
Are you excited to hear the first whispers about a possible release of "standard" Galaxy Buds 3 alongside an ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro variant... at some point down the line? Don't want to wait however long it might take Samsung to unleash new and improved AirPods alternatives onto the wireless audio industry and are instead dying to pick up an affordable pair of earbuds with as advanced as possible capabilities right now?

The oldie but goodie Galaxy Buds 2 are once again available at a hefty discount for your bargain-hunting pleasure, this time from Best Buy in a classy "Phantom Black" hue only. The retailer is outdoing both Amazon and Walmart's recent generosity by trimming 60 bucks instead of just 50 off the non-Pro Buds 2's $149.99 list price, but you will probably need to greatly hurry to catch these bad boys in stock at $89.99 a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Phantom Black Color
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

In theory, you're looking at a deal scheduled to run through Monday, but history (and common sense) strongly suggest Best Buy's inventories will be totally wiped out by your demand far earlier than that.

Released all the way back in the summer of 2021, the undeniably premium-looking and decidedly premium-sounding Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have obviously been marked down many times since then, generally topping up at $50 discounts however.

We've actually only seen these noise-cancelling earbuds go for $89.99 on a couple of special occasions before, and outside refurbished or "international" sales, their price point has yet to drop below that level as far as we know, at least in a Phantom Black colorway.

Long story short, this is a rare and super-compelling deal you may not want to miss out on if you're in the market for some of the best wireless earbuds today and don't care about a gadget's age or the rumored imminence of a sequel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters

Latest News

Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless