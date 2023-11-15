Samsung is reportedly working on state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for a 2024 launch





In lieu of that budget-friendly AirPods rival, you may have expected to see the world's largest smartphone manufacturer launch either a sequel to 2022's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro flagship or "standard" Galaxy Buds 3 to follow in the footsteps of 2021's non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2





Naturally, that expectation has now moved to 2024, when it appears we'll indeed get a follow-up to one of those two products. But somewhat surprisingly, the younger Buds 2 Pro are tipped by the almost always reliable folks over at SamMobile to receive an aptly named Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sequel... at some point next year.





Unfortunately, that's all we really "know" about this product, and even the existence and 2024 announcement of the mysterious Buds 3 Pro are obviously far from etched in stone.









It remains to be seen if Samsung will at least be able to release these bad boys before Apple inevitably rolls out the AirPods Pro 3, and perhaps more importantly, we can't help but wonder what today's rumor means for an eventual non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 model. Could such a product have been deemed pointless by its manufacturers after the Galaxy Buds FE's recent debut or is Samsung simply doing a great job of keeping it a secret... for a change?