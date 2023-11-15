Samsung is reportedly working on state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for a 2024 launch
As easy as it generally is to guess what new Galaxy phones are coming and when, Samsung likes to keep things a lot more unpredictable in the true wireless earbuds field. While the company has almost surely given up on weirdly shaped experiments like the Buds Live for good, last month's first Buds FE release kind of took us by surprise.
In lieu of that budget-friendly AirPods rival, you may have expected to see the world's largest smartphone manufacturer launch either a sequel to 2022's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro flagship or "standard" Galaxy Buds 3 to follow in the footsteps of 2021's non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2.
Naturally, that expectation has now moved to 2024, when it appears we'll indeed get a follow-up to one of those two products. But somewhat surprisingly, the younger Buds 2 Pro are tipped by the almost always reliable folks over at SamMobile to receive an aptly named Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sequel... at some point next year.
Unfortunately, that's all we really "know" about this product, and even the existence and 2024 announcement of the mysterious Buds 3 Pro are obviously far from etched in stone.
If we were to make an educated guess, we'd of course expect Samsung to unveil its next big AirPods Pro alternative alongside either the Galaxy S24 handset family in early 2024 or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 later in the year. While we're definitely keeping our fingers crossed for the former theory to pan out, that seems unlikely at this point given how shrouded in secrecy the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro still are.
It remains to be seen if Samsung will at least be able to release these bad boys before Apple inevitably rolls out the AirPods Pro 3, and perhaps more importantly, we can't help but wonder what today's rumor means for an eventual non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 model. Could such a product have been deemed pointless by its manufacturers after the Galaxy Buds FE's recent debut or is Samsung simply doing a great job of keeping it a secret... for a change?
