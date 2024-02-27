Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal

Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds 2 for $99 on Amazon
If you are looking to upgrade your listening experience, right now you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 on sale for just $99.99 on Amazon. That's an impressive 33 percent off their regular price, and it's a deal that is perfect for anyone already in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, as they are the perfect companion for any Samsung device such as a Galaxy phone, tablet, or smartwatch.

What makes this such an enticing offer?

Simple. The Galaxy Buds 2 offer excellent noise cancellation, which allows you to create your own personal audio bubble. Furthermore, its ambient sound mode allows you to still be able to listen in on important announcements or conversations without interrupting your favorite songs or podcasts.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 have a comfortable fit and decent battery life (about five hours with ANC on or 7 hours without ANC), making them ideal to use for several hours without any discomfort or interruptions. This deal is a great opportunity to enhance your audio experience at a discounted price.

If call quality is a priority for you, the Galaxy Buds 2 also have three built-in microphones to ensure crystal clear conversations with others on phone calls. This comes in handy when chatting with friends or taking an important business call.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung's most affordable true wireless earbud with premium features.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

For those who are already part of the Galaxy ecosystem, you'll be pleased to know that the Galaxy Buds 2 offer effortless pairing and seamless audio switching between your Samsung devices. Available in colors like olive green and lavender, besides the standard graphite and white, you can be sure that sporting these buds will help you make a subtle statement whether you're at work or working out at the gym.

Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal
Image: Phone Arena

This deal is too good to pass up, especially when you consider how well these earbuds work within the Samsung ecosystem. If you're ready to upgrade your listening experience don't miss out and click the link in the widget above to purchase them today.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update
These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you
Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless