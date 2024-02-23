Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
If you’re looking for ways to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with new earbuds at a bargain price, Walmart’s got you covered. The non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 in White can now be yours at $54 off through this tempting deal on the US model in White.
While we often see discounts for these Samsung earbuds, Walmart’s deal is actually not something you can come across every other day. Price cuts across paintjobs rarely surpass the $50 mark, so you should definitely consider buying these right away if you don’t feel like waiting for a potentially better deal (who knows when and if that’ll happen?).
If you’re one of those people who want a decent build and sound quality for daily use, safely pick these puppies. Even though these are some of the best wireless earbuds, they aren’t exactly expensive, even at their MSRP of $149.99. Now that they’re 36% off, they naturally give you even more value for your money, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes day in and day out without breaking the bank.
Out of the box, these puppies give you a balanced sound that should meet most casual listeners’ needs. However, if you don’t find them just right for your taste, keep in mind that you can always access some EQ customization options via the companion app.
And if you’re one of those people who regularly have to talk on the phone, the Galaxy Buds 2 come with three mics with a curved design that work alongside machine-learning algorithms to filter all sorts of unwanted sounds, providing clear call quality. Additionally, the Samsung earbuds offer about five hours of battery life with ANC or 7.5 hours of playtime without ANC.
But wait, there’s more! We scoured the web to find matching offers, hopefully helping you maximize your savings on the Galaxy Buds 2. Surprise – you won’t find the US model in an untouched and unopened condition at 36% off on either Best Buy or Amazon. Feeling tempted yet?
For a tad under $100, you get a pair of comfortable and lightweight earbuds with AKG-tuned sound, reasonable ANC with Ambient Sound, intuitive and customizable touch controls, access to Google Assistant, and more.
