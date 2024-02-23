Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
If you’re looking for ways to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with new earbuds at a bargain price, Walmart’s got you covered. The non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 in White can now be yours at $54 off through this tempting deal on the US model in White.

While we often see discounts for these Samsung earbuds, Walmart’s deal is actually not something you can come across every other day. Price cuts across paintjobs rarely surpass the $50 mark, so you should definitely consider buying these right away if you don’t feel like waiting for a potentially better deal (who knows when and if that’ll happen?).

Galaxy Buds 2 (White): Save $54 at Walmart

Right now, you can save $60 on the Galaxy Buds 2 in White at Walmart. The deal applies to the US model only in White only. At that price, these Samsung earbuds are definitely worth it, as they provide decent ANC, good sound, and reasonable battery life. Get them for less than $100 while you still can!
$54 off (36%)
$95 72
$149 99
Buy at Walmart


But wait, there’s more! We scoured the web to find matching offers, hopefully helping you maximize your savings on the Galaxy Buds 2. Surprise – you won’t find the US model in an untouched and unopened condition at 36% off on either Best Buy or Amazon. Feeling tempted yet?

If you’re one of those people who want a decent build and sound quality for daily use, safely pick these puppies. Even though these are some of the best wireless earbuds, they aren’t exactly expensive, even at their MSRP of $149.99. Now that they’re 36% off, they naturally give you even more value for your money, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes day in and day out without breaking the bank.

For a tad under $100, you get a pair of comfortable and lightweight earbuds with AKG-tuned sound, reasonable ANC with Ambient Sound, intuitive and customizable touch controls, access to Google Assistant, and more.

Out of the box, these puppies give you a balanced sound that should meet most casual listeners’ needs. However, if you don’t find them just right for your taste, keep in mind that you can always access some EQ customization options via the companion app.

And if you’re one of those people who regularly have to talk on the phone, the Galaxy Buds 2 come with three mics with a curved design that work alongside machine-learning algorithms to filter all sorts of unwanted sounds, providing clear call quality. Additionally, the Samsung earbuds offer about five hours of battery life with ANC or 7.5 hours of playtime without ANC.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant

Latest News

Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!
Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!
Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone
Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone
Outer Space and Orchid Tind: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) officials colors leak
Outer Space and Orchid Tind: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) officials colors leak
Score the JBL Flip 6 for less: Grab one at 25% off on Amazon UK
Score the JBL Flip 6 for less: Grab one at 25% off on Amazon UK
Rediscover the jogger's delight and grab the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 for 50% off at Walmart
Rediscover the jogger's delight and grab the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 for 50% off at Walmart
Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more
Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless