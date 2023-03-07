Yet another rumor calls for exorbitant Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 5G prices









This is how much the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are now expected to cost





€419 - A34

€519 - A54



Is that bad? While we'd normally answer that type of question rather vaguely or evasively, highlighting that smartphone affordability is often a matter of perspective, the honest truth is things look pretty bad in this particular case.





Interestingly, they're not quite as bad as last month as far as the Galaxy A54 5G is concerned. The highly anticipated sequel to the relatively popular and reasonably feature-packed Galaxy A53 5G was originally tipped to start somewhere between €530 and €550 on the old continent, a price range that has now been knocked down (slightly) to €519.









Unfortunately, that's still considerably higher than the €459 starting price of the aforementioned 5G-enabled A53 in many European countries last year.





Similarly, the €419 Galaxy A34 5G could well exceed the €379 Galaxy A33 5G ... without bringing a lot of notable upgrades to the table, at least according to the credible rumors and leaks of the past couple of months.





In the US, in case you're wondering, the Galaxy A33 5G is not officially available (and the same could well be true for the A34 5G), while the Galaxy A53 5G typically costs $450 unlocked, a price point that we currently expect to go up to at least $500 for the upcoming Galaxy A54 5G.

So what will the Galaxy A34 and A54 5G be all about?





Instead of trying to answer that question in a sentence or two (or ten), here are the full spec sheets recently tipped for these two impending mid-rangers:





Galaxy A34 5G





6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor;

6/8GB RAM options;

128/256GB storage space;

48MP primary rear-facing camera with optical image stabilization;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera;

5MP macro shooter;

13MP single front-facing camera;

Android 13 with One UI on top;

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity;

MicroSD card slot;

IP67 water and dust resistance;

5,000mAh battery with 25W charging speeds.







Galaxy A54 5G





6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities;

Exynos 1380 SoC;

6 and 8GB RAM;

128 and 256GB internal storage space;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with OIS;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter;

5MP macro sensor;

32MP selfie camera;

Android 13 with One UI;

Wi-Fi 6 support;

MicroSD card slot;

IP67 water and dust resistance;

5,000mAh battery with 25W charging speeds.



While Samsung's Galaxy S23 series pretty much instantly cracked our list of the overall best phones money can buy in 2023, with the Ultra model essentially shooting to the top spot before it could reach many of its earliest adopters, the Galaxy A34 and A54 5G don't exactly look like the strongest contenders for the title of best budget phone right now on paper.





Will they make our list? Probably. But without blazing fast charging, very impressive cameras, or... anything truly special, those price tags above are likely to relegate these devices near the bottom of said list in terms of bang for buck.