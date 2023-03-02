Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 could be announced on March 15

OK... I won't vouch this one by 100% but I heard from a quite reliable source that #Samsung will officially unveil the #GalaxyA34 and #GalaxyA54 on March 15th... pic.twitter.com/eoidRjCRMS — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 1, 2023









Thanks to the host of previous rumors and leaks, we've got a pretty good understanding of what to expect of Samsung's next mid-range phones. Let us give you the rundown.The Galaxy A54, arguably the more intriguing new mid-ranger in Samsung's upcoming portfolio,will most certainly be powered by the fresh and new Exynos 1380 chipset , which was announced a week ago. No top-range Snapdragons here, but that's just how it is in the mid-range segment. The Galaxy A54 will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, just a smidgen smaller than the 6.5-inch Galaxy A53.





On the storage front, we have 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage, however there might not be a microSD card port in sight, so select cautiously if you want to acquire this one, as you may not be able to extend the capacity later. Samsung may equip the Galaxy A54 with a triple camera, combining a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 5MP telephoto lens for the ultimate versatility in the mid-range.











Then again, what's the deal with the Galaxy A34?







This phone will most likely come with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a V-shaped notch with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as well, but Samsung will rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, with either 6 or 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options. At the back, the Galaxy A34 will use a 48MP main camera at the back, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, as well as a 5MP macro shooter, while the selfie snapper will most likely measure in at 13MP.







Leaks indicate that this phone will be scoring a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, as well as IP67 water and dust resistance. The mid-ranger will run Android with One UI on top, which isn't surprising given that we're talking about a Samsung phone.





So far, so good, but what's the price going to be? Sadly, Samsung wouldn't keep prices unchanged, at least in Europe. Rumors indicate that we might be facing a price hike, with a starting price tag between €530 to €550 for the base version of the Galaxy A54 (in comparison with the €450 starting price for the Galaxy A53), whereas the Galaxy A34 could cost €410 to €430 for the starting version, a price hike over the €370 that the Galaxy A33 carried when it launched.

