Samsung is done with the Galaxy A54 and A34 camera specs, to swap quantity for quality





We say bread-and-butter since these are the models that Samsung sells the most and which made it the world's largest phone maker with more than 20% market share by last count.





According to The Elec 's sources from Samsung's supply chain in Korea, the company is ordering better main sensors for the Galaxy A24, A34, and A54 and ditching the useless depth cameras of their predecessors to pay for the changes. After all, Samsung may be anticipating what phones like the Google Pixel 6a would be able to achieve with just a couple of 12MP cameras, and taken a notice.





Apparently, these were only there for count as you might have suspected all along, just because many Chinese makers did it and Samsung had to follow suit if it wanted to stay competitive in the vast Chinese market.





Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 camera specs





Galaxy A24 camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro camera

Galaxy A34 camera: 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro camera

Galaxy A54 camera: 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 5MP macro camera



As you can see, gone will be the days of tacking cameras just for the count, and, compared to the 64MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensors of the Galaxy A53 , for instance, Samsung will use sensors with larger pixels that will be able to collect more light and thus churn out better, sharper low-light pictures.





Apparently, after issuing 200MP main phone camera sensors, Samsung is done with both the megapixel count and the strength-in-numbers camera approach and will be going its own way amidst the sea of Android manufacturers slapping cameras on the back of their phones like there is no tomorrow.





It remains to be seen what would be the market reaction to this camera downsizing, but Samsung's focus groups have shown that barely anyone uses the depth camera on their A-series phones and most owners don't even know they have one.





Making sharper, more well-lit photos, however, will definitely make a more lasting impression from the Galaxy A54, A34, and A24 2023 phones that will be launched next spring, and may boost their collective sales beyond the already breathtaking 60 million count of their predecessors.





