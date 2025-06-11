Before you even think about going there, no, I don't have a crystal ball or a modern-day Nostradamus whispering details on unreleased smartphones in my ear, and despite rumors of an early launch , Samsung has yet to officially announce any relevant Galaxy S26 series information.





Why so many compromises?









Apart from inexplicably leaving a major component of its Android super-flagship unchanged for seven (!!!) consecutive generations, the world's top handset vendor would trail behind the latest significant upgrades in that field by key rivals like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and even Motorola.









S26 Ultra has to settle for 5,000 or at most 5,400mAh cell capacity. It's going to be mighty hard for a "regular" consumer and casual mobile industry watcher to understand how something like the OnePlus 13T can pair a gargantuan 6,260mAh battery with a compact 6.32-inch screen while the 6.9-inch or sohas to settle for 5,000 or at most 5,400mAh cell capacity.

Yes, there's apparently a chance of a small bump from 5,000mAh to "under" 5,400mAh, which would definitely be better than nothing. But a sub-5,500mAh battery will still be considered a disappointment and a compromise compared to what one can imagine the OnePlus 14 will bring to the table after the already impressive 6,000mAh-packing OnePlus 13





The disappointment will be made even greater if the Galaxy S26 Ultra removes the S Pen slot and fails to get its charging support over the 50W mark. Fortunately, all of these are still big ifs, but there's rarely this much smoke without fire in the rumor mill, even with seven or eight months ahead of a phone's commercial release. The stylus support elimination speculation makes me especially angry now that the battery size is expected to go (largely) unchanged.





And yes, I realize the S Pen is not that frequently used by the vast majority of S25 Ultra or S24 Ultra owners, but that doesn't change the fact this is a nice feature to have at your disposal, as well as sort of a luxury statement for the best Android phones out there. To lose that and only gain (maybe) 400mAh battery capacity, as well as (maybe) 20 grams in weight and half a millimeter in thickness, would be shockingly ill-advised... if we didn't all remember Samsung's big Galaxy Note-killing mistake from just a few years ago.

The silver linings





Galaxy S26 Ultra that's otherwise starting to sound like a pretty depressing upgrade over the solid but largely unremarkable Yes, there's positive news to be found in the rumor mill of late regarding athat's otherwise starting to sound like a pretty depressing upgrade over the solid but largely unremarkable Galaxy S25 Ultra



Of course, I'd much rather see the entire Galaxy S26 lineup adopt a global single-chip Snapdragon strategy instead of splitting the world in Snapdragon and Exynos territories, or even worse, rely on Samsung-made Exynos silicon everywhere for non-Ultra models, but hey, we can't have it all.



