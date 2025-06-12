This change to all upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches might improve branding — or backfire completely





This marks a shift in Samsung’s smartwatch design strategy. For the first time, all models in the lineup will use the same shape, which was originally meant to enhance durability for outdoor use. While some users welcome the unified design and believe it helps with brand recognition, others feel the squircle shape should remain exclusive to the Ultra to keep it distinct.





The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will keep its rotating bezel—a longtime fan favorite. The latest leaks show that this version will also gain the Quick button, which was first introduced with the Ultra. Visually, it sits somewhere between the base Watch 8 and the Ultra, but with a slightly thicker bezel and notches around the edge to support rotation. This suggests that Samsung still wants to offer variety through features, even as the design becomes more unified.

The standard Galaxy Watch 8 will also adopt the squircle look, though it’s expected to appear more subtle on this version. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 8 will likely be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. This design update may seem a bit out of place for a watch that’s not focused on rugged use, but Samsung may position it as part of a broader shift in visual identity.









As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025, the design changes are minimal. The most noticeable update is a new blue color variant, paired with a blue Marine strap. Last year, this strap was only available in orange or dark gray. Samsung appears to be using blue as a “hero” color across its devices this year, starting with the Galaxy S25 series.





Samsung is expected to reveal all three watches during its upcoming Unpacked event, likely taking place in early July. Based on past launches, we can expect the watches to hit store shelves within two weeks of the announcement.





While some may miss the clearer separation between models, others might appreciate the new shared look. Whether it improves user experience or causes confusion will likely depend on how Samsung presents the differences in features going forward.