Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why

Legacy watch face support is officially on the way out as Google prepares for a major format change in 2026.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables WearOS
Header image with wear os watch illustration
If you use a Wear OS smartwatch and enjoy custom watch faces, you may want to start preparing for a big change. Google has confirmed that support for legacy watch faces will officially end on January 14, 2026. This is part of the company’s continued push to adopt its Watch Face Format (WFF) across all Wear OS devices.

Google introduced WFF back in 2023 as a new way to design watch faces using XML templates. Since then, it has allowed both WFF and non-WFF designs to exist on the Play Store. But starting in early 2025, Google began tightening the rules. Developers could no longer publish new watch faces using the older AndroidX or Wearable Support Library (WSL), although updates were still allowed. That grace period is now coming to an end.

Here’s what will happen in January 2026:

  • Users won’t be able to install legacy watch faces from the Play Store.
  • Developers won’t be able to update existing legacy watch faces.
  • Monetization features like one-time purchases, in-app items, and subscriptions will no longer be available for these older watch faces. Existing purchases will continue to work, but auto-renewals will stop.


Google says that any developers who want to keep their watch faces available must migrate them to the Watch Face Format before the deadline. This includes developers who use Watch Face Studio, who will need to update to version 1.8.7 or later when resubmitting.

WFF brings some clear benefits. Because it’s based on XML templates, it helps watch faces run more efficiently, uses less power, and keeps animations smoother. But it’s not without downsides. Some users and developers feel the new format limits creative options, especially for more complex or interactive designs.

Still, this change has been coming for a while. Google’s goal is to make the watch face experience more consistent across devices, which could be helpful as Wear OS continues to expand. Compared to Apple’s limited watch face options and Samsung’s increasing focus on AI-based designs, Google is trying to strike a balance between openness and stability.

That said, users who prefer older watch faces should install them before the cutoff. While already-installed designs will continue to work, they may not receive updates or support going forward, so —  you have been warned. For some, this shift could mean saying goodbye to their favorite designs unless developers act in time, so time is of the essence.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
This change to all upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches might improve branding — or backfire completely
This change to all upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches might improve branding — or backfire completely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless