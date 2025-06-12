If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why





Google introduced WFF Google introduced WFF back in 2023 as a new way to design watch faces using XML templates. Since then, it has allowed both WFF and non-WFF designs to exist on the Play Store. But starting in early 2025, Google began tightening the rules. Developers could no longer publish new watch faces using the older AndroidX or Wearable Support Library (WSL), although updates were still allowed. That grace period is now coming to an end.





Here’s what will happen in January 2026:





Users won’t be able to install legacy watch faces from the Play Store.

Developers won’t be able to update existing legacy watch faces.

Monetization features like one-time purchases, in-app items, and subscriptions will no longer be available for these older watch faces. Existing purchases will continue to work, but auto-renewals will stop.





Google says that any developers who want to keep their watch faces available must migrate them to the Watch Face Format before the deadline. This includes developers who use Watch Face Studio, who will need to update to version 1.8.7 or later when resubmitting.





WFF brings some clear benefits. Because it’s based on XML templates, it helps watch faces run more efficiently, uses less power, and keeps animations smoother. But it’s not without downsides. Some users and developers feel the new format limits creative options, especially for more complex or interactive designs.





Still, this change has been coming for a while. Google’s goal is to make the watch face experience more consistent across devices, which could be helpful as Wear OS continues to expand. Compared to Apple’s limited watch face options and Samsung’s increasing focus on AI-based designs, Google is trying to strike a balance between openness and stability.





That said, users who prefer older watch faces should install them before the cutoff. While already-installed designs will continue to work, they may not receive updates or support going forward, so — you have been warned. For some, this shift could mean saying goodbye to their favorite designs unless developers act in time, so time is of the essence.