Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)

T-Mobile remains down after a major tech outage led by issues with Google Cloud is clearing up.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Google
T-Mobile sign asks "Are you with us?" against a Magenta background.
UPDATE: Despite Downdetector receiving a number of complaints about T-Mobile's service going down Thursday afternoon, the carrier wrote to tell us that the problems that we described below, starting with Google Cloud, did not impact T-Mobile. As we noted in the article, the inclusion of T-Mobile in this article came from Downdetector. To reiterate, T-Mobile says that Thursday's outage did not affect its network.

The original story follows:

Big tech names fell like dominoes this afternoon as a major outage hit U.S. users from coast to coast. It seemed to start with Google Cloud which reported problems starting at 2:46 PM EDT. On its status page, Google said that issues with Google Chat, Google Meet, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Cloud Search, Google Tasks, and Google Voice were resolved for all users by 3:48 pm EDT.

At the same time, websites and apps such as Cloudflare, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Amazon Web Services, Life360, Spotify, T-Mobile, UPS, and OpenAI were also having problems. A spokesman for global cloud company Cloudflare told CBS News earlier this afternoon, "A limited number of services at Cloudflare use Google Cloud and were impacted. We expect them to come back shortly. The core Cloudflare services were not impacted."

Issues with Google Cloud led big tech names to go down this afternoon. | Image credit-Downdetector - Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Issues with Google Cloud led big tech names to go down this afternoon. | Image credit-Downdetector

Google Cloud complaints at Downdetector soared from 1 at 1:29 pm EDT to nearly 15,000 an hour later. The last report showed 200 complaints at 6:29 pm EDT. 59% had issues with a server connection, 21% had problems with a website, and 20% had issues with Google Cloud hosting a website.

A complete list of affected platforms includes:

  • Discord
  • Google Meet
  • Snapchat
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Gmail
  • Google Cloud
  • Google Nest
  • DoorDash
  • Character AI
  • YouTube
  • Box
  • Etsy
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game
  • Pokémon Go
  • Cloudflare
  • Mailchimp
  • UPS
  • FuboTV
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Rocket League
  • Verizon
  • Vimeo
  • Shopify
  • HighLevel
  • Paramount+ (CBS News and Paramount+ are owned by Paramount Global)
  • Claude
  • D&D Beyond
  • T-Mobile
  • Clover
  • Phasmophobia
  • Ecobee
  • HighLevel
  • Dragon Ball
  • Procore
  • NPM
  • Dialpad
  • Dave
  • OpenAI
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft 365
  • DeviantArt
  • Fitbit
  • Marvel Contest of Champions
  • Cursor
  • Wix
  • Zoom
  • Google Gemini
  • Spectrum
  • Roblox
  • AT&T
  • reCAPTCHA

Recommended Stories
Downdetector continues to list some of these affected firms as still suffering from possible problems including T-Mobile. At the peak, the carrier had 618 complaints submitted to the Downdetector site compared to a baseline of 49 typically received at that time of day. That number has dropped to 255 as of 6:23 pm EDT which is still above the baseline of 48. 52% of the complaints about T-Mobile dealt with mobile phone service while 32% had issues with their 5G Home Internet. 16% said they could not get a signal.

T-Mobile is still considered down at Downdetector as of 7 pm EDT. | Image credit-Downdetector - Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
T-Mobile is still considered down at Downdetector as of 7 pm EDT. | Image credit-Downdetector

T-Mobile outages were reported in Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, St. Cloud, Sylvania, Houston, San Diego, and Seattle.

Personally, I noticed this afternoon that in places where I can normally access Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service, I was stuck with 4G LTE before 5G service returned. According to Downdetector, complaints about Verizon service peaked at 754 at 3:26 pm EDT compared to a baseline of 77. 

Right now, Downdetector says, "User reports indicate no current problems at Verizon" as the nation's largest carrier has 99 complaints from subscribers compared to a baseline of 66. T-Mobile, on the other hand, still has five times the number of complaints than its baseline. This explains why Downdetector still lists it as being down.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Buy at Total Wireless
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
This change to all upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches might improve branding — or backfire completely
This change to all upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches might improve branding — or backfire completely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless