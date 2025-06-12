Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!

If you purchased a $27 Anker portable charger between 2016 and 2022, you might want to get rid of that immediately and see if you qualify for a free replacement.

Anker PowerCore 1000 portable charger
Who doesn't love power banks? They're convenient, generally pretty cheap, they can take your phone from under a day of battery life to double or triple that number without occupying too much space in your backpack or purse, and if you opt for a well-known and reliable brand, they're (almost always) safe to use.

Unfortunately, just like the actual mobile devices they're designed to make better, portable chargers can occasionally malfunction, posing a major fire risk due to the lithium-ion battery technology they use. That seems to be the case for a hugely popular Anker PowerCore 1000 product, which you should look to get rid of immediately.

Following 19 reports of fires and explosions (including two minor burn injury cases that fortunately required no medical attention and 11 instances of property damage amounting to more than $60,000), Anker has decided to recall over 1.1 million potentially faulty power banks sold between June 2016 and December 2022 through the company's official website, as well as Amazon, Newegg, and eBay.

If you remember purchasing a portable charger from this (otherwise very trustworthy) brand at any point during that timeframe for "about" $27, you should probably locate its model number and serial number by following the instructions here and check to see if the recall applies to you.

If that's the case, congratulations, you're entitled to a $30 Anker.com gift card or a brand-new and (theoretically) non-explosive 10K power bank from the same company. The bad news is you still need to dispose of your old PowerCore 1000 (model A1263) if you don't want your aforementioned backpack or purse to spontaneously combust. 

In order to (safely) do that, you'll have to find your local municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center and give it a call ahead of time to make sure it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries.

Now, I realize that 19 unfortunate events in 1.1 million+ products may not sound like much, but if Anker is willing to risk the bad publicity inherently associated with a recall of this magnitude out of an "abundance of caution" for its customers, you should probably make the effort to remove all fire hazards (no matter how small) from your home before you get injured or you damage said home.
Adrian Diaconescu
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
This change to all upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches might improve branding — or backfire completely
