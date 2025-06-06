Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app

Who needs leakers when Samsung's own apps are doing the spilling?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on a black background.
After all the leaks and rumors about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 phones, you'd think there are no surprising new ways to reveal anything else about them. Well, wait until you hear that actually this time, Samsung itself leaked them – their names, more specifically – in the funniest of ways. 

The two names of the foldables, which were long rumored and frankly expected, were confirmed by the South Korean tech giant in a beta One UI 8 build. The two official names are included in a beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser app. 

The beta version of the browser is on the Galaxy Store, and the leak was first spotted by the folks in GalaxyClub. As you can see, the listing clearly says ‘Samsung Internet Browser for Fold7 and Flip7’. 

Meanwhile, this Galaxy Store listing (still live at the time of writing) also shows that Samsung Internet app for the foldables. 


Curiously enough, it seems this app listing can't be found on a Galaxy phone unless you're running One UI 8, which is in beta right now and only available on Galaxy S25 phones. Apparently, Samsung didn't expect curious folk to wander through the Galaxy Store. 

Also, this is further evidence that this rumored "Galaxy Z Fold Ultra" beast was not a living being. It seems now more than ever that the "Ultra" in Samsung's teaser that set the internet on fire was just hype and marketing. 

So, for the summer Unpacked, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and potentially a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE or Flip FE. It's possible that Samsung will announce its first tri-folding phone later this year, and it may get a limited release only in China and South Korea. 

Currently, rumors claim an 'early July' timeframe for the summer Unpacked, although this has not been confirmed just yet by Samsung. Reportedly, an event for the foldables may be held in New York, but yet again, this is not official information just yet. 

Maybe the Unpacked date will show up somewhere in a Samsung Notes beta version in One UI 8... Just kidding, Samsung would not make the same mistake twice, would it?  
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 2

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 5

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless