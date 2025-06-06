Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Who needs leakers when Samsung's own apps are doing the spilling?
After all the leaks and rumors about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 phones, you'd think there are no surprising new ways to reveal anything else about them. Well, wait until you hear that actually this time, Samsung itself leaked them – their names, more specifically – in the funniest of ways.
Curiously enough, it seems this app listing can't be found on a Galaxy phone unless you're running One UI 8, which is in beta right now and only available on Galaxy S25 phones. Apparently, Samsung didn't expect curious folk to wander through the Galaxy Store.
Also, this is further evidence that this rumored "Galaxy Z Fold Ultra" beast was not a living being. It seems now more than ever that the "Ultra" in Samsung's teaser that set the internet on fire was just hype and marketing.
So, for the summer Unpacked, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and potentially a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE or Flip FE. It's possible that Samsung will announce its first tri-folding phone later this year, and it may get a limited release only in China and South Korea.
Currently, rumors claim an 'early July' timeframe for the summer Unpacked, although this has not been confirmed just yet by Samsung. Reportedly, an event for the foldables may be held in New York, but yet again, this is not official information just yet.
Maybe the Unpacked date will show up somewhere in a Samsung Notes beta version in One UI 8... Just kidding, Samsung would not make the same mistake twice, would it?
The two names of the foldables, which were long rumored and frankly expected, were confirmed by the South Korean tech giant in a beta One UI 8 build. The two official names are included in a beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser app.
The beta version of the browser is on the Galaxy Store, and the leak was first spotted by the folks in GalaxyClub. As you can see, the listing clearly says ‘Samsung Internet Browser for Fold7 and Flip7’.
Meanwhile, this Galaxy Store listing (still live at the time of writing) also shows that Samsung Internet app for the foldables.
Samsung leaking its own devices' names. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
