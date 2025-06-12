Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast

AT&T 's FirstNet runs on Band 14 and the network was created for First Responders who refer to Band 14 as public safety's "VIP lane." The spectrum has earned this name because, during emergencies or times when the network is congested, Band 14 is cleared and used only by First Responders. It is important to note that during periods when there is not an emergency. AT&T 's commercial customers can use the airwaves.





Because FirstNet users always have precedence, during periods when there is heavy traffic, AT&T customers can be kicked off Band 14 and any other bands used by the carrier if FirstNet needs to access them. To put it another way, FirstNet subscribers always have priority and preemption across all of AT&T's commercial LTE and 5G bands. Verizon and T-Mobile aggressively promote their first responder services to public service agencies.









AT&T by promoting certain aspects of their services for first responders including network reliability and coverage, priority features, and cost-effectiveness. Today, Verizon FrontLine service for First Responders is now available nationwide in all markets where the carrier offers its C-band powered Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service which runs on mid-band spectrum.

Today, Verizon announced that it is hiking the number of markets offering 5G Network Slice technology to 50 major markets coast-to-coast. Its FrontLine service for First Responders is now available nationwide in all markets where the carrier offers its C-band powered Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service which runs on mid-band spectrum.

- Verizon Frontline



Mid-band spectrum offers wider coverage than high-band mmWave signals and runs faster than low-band nationwide 5G spectrum. The beauty of network slices is that you can optimize a slice to carry a particular feature. For example, offering network slices for First Responders allows Verizon to dedicate part of the network to emergency personnel allowing them to have the necessary bandwidth to transmit live body camera feeds, videos from drones, and more.





Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business said, "When every second counts, Verizon Frontline is the #1 network of choice of first responders, enabling more than 40,000 public safety agencies across the nation. The launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice continues our unwavering commitment to meeting the highly specialized needs of first responders and is a crucial step forward in the evolution of public safety communications."



Whether it is needed for push-to-talk communications by First Responders, or to put up AR overlays to help with the response, network slices can be created with low latency to allow users to make decisions instantly knowing that they have the latest information at their disposal. And with network slices, the reliability of the network increases. Each slice can be customized as to speed, latency, reliability, and security.





The additional markets now offer Verizon Frontline Network Slice service:





Charlotte, N.C.

Phoenix

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Diego

Atlanta

Chicago

Minneapolis

Salt Lake City

Seattle

Cupertino, Calif.

Denver

Miami

Portland, Ore.

Omaha, Neb.

Las Vegas

Huntsville, Ala.

Milwaukee

Kansas City, Mo.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Indianapolis

Augusta, Ga.

Fresno, Calif.

Tampa, Fla.

Des Moines, Iowa

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Detroit

St. Louis

Raleigh, N.C.