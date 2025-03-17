OnePlus 14 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

OnePlus 13 . | Image credit – PhoneArena



What we know so far



The OnePlus 14 might still be months away, with the



The next flagship could come with a completely flat display, likely keeping the same size as the OnePlus 13 . Plus, there is a good chance it will feature a larger battery to match its rumored speedier processor, which is expected to be the next-gen Qualcomm flagship chip.



When it arrives, it should run OxygenOS based on Android 16, which is still in beta right now. Let’s dive into what we can expect in terms of specs and features for the upcoming OnePlus 14. The OnePlus 14 might still be months away, with the OnePlus 13 just hitting the global market on January 7. But already, some early details are starting to pop up. While we don’t have the full picture yet, we can make some educated guesses based on what OnePlus has done in the past and that gives us a pretty solid idea of what’s to come.The next flagship could come with a completely flat display, likely keeping the same size as the. Plus, there is a good chance it will feature a larger battery to match its rumored speedier processor, which is expected to be the next-gen Qualcomm flagship chip.When it arrives, it should run OxygenOS based on Android 16, which is still in beta right now. Let’s dive into what we can expect in terms of specs and features for the upcoming OnePlus 14.

















This timeline also lines up with The OnePlus 14 is likely to launch in China around October 2025, with a global release following in January 2026 – assuming OnePlus sticks to its usual schedule.This timeline also lines up with an earlier leak that supposedly revealed the company's 2025 launch roadmap . For a clearer breakdown, check out the table below.





* - probable dates





Could the OnePlus 14 become the OnePlus 15 instead and why?







Take Oppo, for example – OnePlus' sister brand skipped the number 4 entirely in its foldable lineup, jumping from the Find N3 straight to the



That said, this naming superstition mainly applies to products marketed in China, while OnePlus has a more global approach. Plus, let’s not forget the You know what? The next OnePlus flagship might not be called the OnePlus 14 at all. There is a chance it could be named the OnePlus 15 instead. Why? Well, in China, the word for "four" sounds a lot like the word for "death," so many local companies skip using it in product names.Take Oppo, for example – OnePlus' sister brand skipped the number 4 entirely in its foldable lineup, jumping from the Find N3 straight to the Find N5 . If OnePlus follows that logic, we might not see a OnePlus 14 at all, with the company going directly to the OnePlus 15 instead.That said, this naming superstition mainly applies to products marketed in China, while OnePlus has a more global approach. Plus, let’s not forget the Nord 4 launched last year, so it is not like the company completely avoids the number 4. At this point, it is all just speculation, and we will have to wait and see what OnePlus decides in the coming months.

OnePlus 14 price





OnePlus 13 . Given that the company already raised the price by $100 with the last release, another hike so soon seems unlikely.



To see how OnePlus phone prices have changed over the years, check out the table below. There haven’t been any leaks or rumors about the OnePlus 14’s pricing yet. However, if OnePlus sticks to its current pricing strategy, the new model could start at around $899, just like the. Given that the company already raised the price by $100 with the last release, another hike so soon seems unlikely.To see how OnePlus phone prices have changed over the years, check out the table below.





* - anticipated prices





OnePlus 14 camera



The OnePlus 14 is expected to bring some camera upgrades. While the OnePlus 13 stuck with the same 50 MP main sensor as its predecessor, the next model could feature a higher-resolution sensor.



However, details are still limited, so keep an eye out for more updates as we get closer to launch.

OnePlus 14 expected camera setup: 50 MP main camera

50 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP 3x telephoto camera

OnePlus 14 storage









OnePlus 14 expected storage capacity:



12 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage space

15 GB of RAM with 512 GB storage space The OnePlus 14 is likely to offer similar storage options to the current model. This means a base version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, along with a second variant offering 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. In China, a 1 TB storage option might be available, and it would be great if OnePlus expands this to other markets this time.





OnePlus 14 design





Moreover, while the OnePlus 13 has a nearly flat display with slight 2.5D curves, the OnePlus 14 might make the jump to a completely flat screen, putting it more in line with iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.



Another change should be the removal of the iconic mute slider. Instead,

Customizable Button

This new button, as the name suggests, will be customizable, meaning users can assign it to various functions beyond just muting the phone. You could, for example, use it to take photos, launch specific apps, record voice memos and more.





– OnePlus, March 2025 It is unlikely that the OnePlus 14 will stray too far from the current model, so we can expect the signature circular camera housing with the Hasselblad branding on the back. The overall design will likely stick to the classic glass and metal sandwich, though OnePlus may also offer a faux leather variant. While we don’t know the exact colors yet, we will update you as soon as we do.Moreover, while thehas a nearly flat display with slight 2.5D curves, the OnePlus 14 might make the jump to a completely flat screen, putting it more in line with iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.Another change should be the removal of the iconic mute slider. Instead, OnePlus is expected to introduce an iPhone-like Action Button starting with the OnePlus 14.This new button, as the name suggests, will be customizable, meaning users can assign it to various functions beyond just muting the phone. You could, for example, use it to take photos, launch specific apps, record voice memos and more.

OnePlus 14 display

OnePlus has been relying on Samsung’s OLED panels for quite some time, but last year, the company switched things up and experimented with BOE panels. This partnership is likely to continue, so we can expect the next flagship to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display.



It will probably have LTPO technology, allowing it to adjust its refresh rate dynamically from 1Hz to 120Hz and offer a resolution of at least 2K (3168×1440).



The current model boasts a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and we expect the next one to match or possibly even surpass that. To top it off, the display will likely be protected by a special Crystal Shield glass, ensuring durability.





OnePlus 14 battery





This year, many Chinese manufacturers, including OnePlus, are shifting towards silicon-carbon batteries and the OnePlus 13 already features a massive 6000 mAh battery. For the upcoming OnePlus 14, it’s expected that the battery will be even larger, though the exact capacity remains unknown.

When it comes to charging, you can expect fast speeds, with support for up to 80W or even 100W wired charging. For wireless charging, the OnePlus 14 should support up to 50W, especially when using the company’s proprietary air-cooled wireless charger.

OnePlus 14 features and software









AI Detail Boost: Enhances photo clarity and overall quality.

Enhances photo clarity and overall quality. AI Unblur: As expected, it reduces blur in images.

As expected, it reduces blur in images. AI Reflection Eraser: A handy tool for snapping photos through glass.

A handy tool for snapping photos through glass. AI Notes: Offering support for note-taking.

Offering support for note-taking. Circle to Search: Another convenient feature to make searching easier.

If OnePlus sticks with its current update policy, you can expect the OnePlus 14 to receive four years of major Android updates and six years of security patches. The OnePlus 14 will most likely run on Oxygen OS 16, based on the upcoming Android 16, right from the start. You can definitely expect some AI-powered features to be included as well. These might include:If OnePlus sticks with its current update policy, you can expect the OnePlus 14 to receive four years of major Android updates and six years of security patches.

OnePlus 14 hardware and specs









In terms of performance, the OnePlus 14 will have more than enough muscle to handle everything you throw at it and then some. It is set to outshine the already impressive OnePlus 13 , which holds its own against flagship phones like the OnePlus has always relied on Qualcomm chips for its premium devices, and that trend will likely continue with the OnePlus 14. Expect to see the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the next device. It will probably be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.In terms of performance, the OnePlus 14 will have more than enough muscle to handle everything you throw at it and then some. It is set to outshine the already impressive, which holds its own against flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 series. So, top-tier performance will definitely be on the cards for the next generation.





Should I wait for OnePlus 14?





You should wait for OnePlus 14 if you are a die-hard OnePlus fan and already have the OnePlus 11 or OnePlus 12. The upgrade could be more substantial, especially since the OnePlus 13 isn’t that much of a leap from the 12.



