It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
Samsung will officially announce its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23, on February 1, and leaks and rumors have revealed a fair amount about the phones. They will primarily be available in four colors but Samsung will also be producing four more color variants in limited volume, as prior rumors said.
The Galaxy S22 range came in a myriad of hues but it looks like Samsung has dialed down the options this year. Apparently, the S23 will come in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower (cream), and Misty Lilac (light pink / lavender).
Venerated industry insider Ross Young and leaker SnoopyTech had previously said four additional hues - gray, light blue, light green, and red - would also be produced in limited quantities.
It seems the leaks were spot on, as marketing material presumably sourced from a Thai retailer indicates that in addition to the general color options, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will also be sold in light green and light blue, whereas the S23 Ultra will also come in red and gray.
Twitter account Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) which spotted the listing has also included some Galaxy S23 renders, but they don't appear to depict the design accurately and have likely only been posted to give us an idea of the colors. Regardless, these colorways definitely sound more fun and perky so it's a shame that they won't be widely available.
The images also corroborate previously leaked specs, so it's pretty much set in stone that the series will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will run Android 13 overlaid with One UI 5.1, which will bring it with new features.
The Galaxy S23 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, whereas the S23 Plus will sport a 6.6-inch screen. These models are rumored to have a triple camera system lifted from their predecessors and a new 12MP front-facing shooter, which will be standard across the entire lineup. They are also rumored to have bigger batteries.
The 6.8 inches Galaxy S23 Ultra is highly likely to flaunt a 200MP camera that could make it the best camera phone of the year.
