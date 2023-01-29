Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your last chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount.

It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
Samsung will officially announce its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23, on February 1, and leaks and rumors have revealed a fair amount about the phones. They will primarily be available in four colors but Samsung will also be producing four more color variants in limited volume, as prior rumors said.

The Galaxy S22 range came in a myriad of hues but it looks like Samsung has dialed down the options this year. Apparently, the S23 will come in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower (cream), and Misty Lilac (light pink / lavender).

Venerated industry insider Ross Young and leaker SnoopyTech had previously said four additional hues - gray, light blue, light green, and red - would also be produced in limited quantities. 


It seems the leaks were spot on, as marketing material presumably sourced from a Thai retailer indicates that in addition to the general color options, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will also be sold in light green and light blue, whereas the S23 Ultra will also come in red and gray.

Twitter account Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) which spotted the listing has also included some Galaxy S23 renders, but they don't appear to depict the design accurately and have likely only been posted to give us an idea of the colors. Regardless, these colorways definitely sound more fun and perky so it's a shame that they won't be widely available.


The images also corroborate previously leaked specs, so it's pretty much set in stone that the series will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will run Android 13 overlaid with One UI 5.1, which will bring it with new features

Last chances for a Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation!

Stack the Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation bonus with Samsung's preorder gifts and trade-in offers, and you may be able to get a 512GB model for just $330!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Just a few days to discount your Galaxy S23+ preorder!

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations will only be open until Samsung's Unpacked event when you can stack the $50-$100 discount to all new preorder bonuses like free 512GB storage upgrade.
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Final call to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a bonus!

There isn't much time left to hit the Galaxy S23 reserve button here and secure an essentially free with a trade 256GB model of the fastest compact Android phone with a Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

The Galaxy S23 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, whereas the S23 Plus will sport a 6.6-inch screen. These models are rumored to have a triple camera system lifted from their predecessors and a new 12MP front-facing shooter, which will be standard across the entire lineup. They are also rumored to have bigger batteries.

The 6.8 inches Galaxy S23 Ultra is highly likely to flaunt a 200MP camera that could make it the best camera phone of the year.
Story Timeline
72 stories
29 Jan, 2023
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
27 Jan, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to debut with a custom "for Galaxy" Snapdragon processor
26 Jan, 2023
Another leak indicates Samsung is raising prices of the Galaxy S23 in key markets The Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
Due to changes in forex and tax rates, Apple adjusts App Store prices in multiple countries
Due to changes in forex and tax rates, Apple adjusts App Store prices in multiple countries
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
You can snap up the zippy OnePlus 9 Pro for an outlandishly low price right now
You can snap up the zippy OnePlus 9 Pro for an outlandishly low price right now
Pixel owners on T-Mobile can try these workarounds to get their still missing updates
Pixel owners on T-Mobile can try these workarounds to get their still missing updates
Leaked One UI 5.1 changelist reveals new features coming first to the Galaxy S23 line
Leaked One UI 5.1 changelist reveals new features coming first to the Galaxy S23 line

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
Samsung officially confirms main Galaxy S23 series pre-order deal (at least in one country)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless