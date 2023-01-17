Specs for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ leak



Germany's WinFuture has published the specs for two of the models that are part of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series that will be unveiled on February 1st. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will get rid of the camera island reducing sharply the protrusion of the rear camera lenses. That might be the most striking design change for the two models.





The Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display while the Galaxy S23+ will feature a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. The screens on both phones will carry an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.











The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and in some markets, the Galaxy S23 will be available with 128GB of storage. In other places, like the U.S., one tipster says that there will be one option only: 256GB for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Neither model will come with a microSD slot and the European models will include support for two NanoSIM cards and one eSIM. The latter, known as embedded SIM, is a chip that is soldered on the phone's motherboard.









Both models will feature a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera delivering 3x optical zoom. The 12MP front-facing selfie camera will include auto-focus and carry an f/2.2 aperture. 8K video is shot at 30 frames per second (fps) while 4K video is shot at 60fps. We should see improvements in the shooting and recording of photos and videos shot under low-light conditions.









The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will be powered by a 3900mAh and 4700mAh battery respectively. The Galaxy S23 supports 25W fast charging while the Galaxy S23+ will allow you to replenish the battery at 45W. Wireless charging features a 10W rate and reverse wireless charging is once again available to those who don't mind sharing their battery to help friends, family, and even strangers get some power before their devices die.

Reserve your Galaxy S23 pre-order now! Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Color options are reportedly going to be Black, Cotton, Green, and Violet. The device will carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. And lest we forget, both models will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

