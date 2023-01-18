Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices

Rumors about the pricing for the Galaxy S23 series have been mostly worrisome to U.S. consumers. One report yesterday cited the lack of a 128GB storage option in the states and rumored Australian pricing to call for as much as a $200 price hike for the new series over the prices charged for last year's Galaxy S22 line. But a Verizon spec sheet has surfaced on Reddit and it shows that pricing for all three Galaxy S23 models will remain the same compared to last year's models.





The official-looking spec sheet shows that the Galaxy S23 will feature a 6.1-inch display with an FHD+ display, a 3900mAh battery, and 25W wired charging. The phone will be equipped with a 50MP Wide camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and offer 30x digital Space Zoom. The device will be available in Lavender and Green with configuration options including 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Pricing will start at $799.99 or 36 monthly payments of $22.22.









The Galaxy S23+ will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and will carry a 4700mAh battery that charges at 45W. It will have the same camera array on the back as the Galaxy S23 and will be available in Phantom Black and Cream. Configuration options include 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. The retail price for this model starts at $999.99 or 36 monthly payments of $27.77.









And the model that many phone enthusiasts are drooling over, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ display. Keeping the lights on will be a 5000mAh battery that charges at 45W. A 200MP Wide camera, powered by Sammy's recently introduced ISOCELL HP2 sensor , anchors the rear camera array which also includes a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 10MP Telephoto camera, and 100x digital Space Zoom. Configuration options include 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage.

Reserve your Galaxy S23 pre-order now! Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Color options for the Galaxy S23 Ultra are Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Pricing will start at $1,199.99 or 36 monthly payments of $33.33.





Selling points for the line include Nightography low-light videos and photos, realistic "super-steady" 8K video, powerful zoom, and improved night selfies and videos. The displays on the series will be protected by the next-generation Gorilla Glass. The series will also support both C-band (mid-band) and mmWave 5G and will use a faster 4nm Snapdragon chipset. All of the models will have all-day battery life and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will once again come with the S Pen digital stylus and a silo where it can be stored on-device.







The new phones are part of the Samsung ecosystem and can be paired with the Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Buds, and a Samsung laptop.





All three models will be unveiled during the February 1st Unpacked event.

