Samsung's digital car key keeps expanding, and a big-name car maker is next in line

Samsung Wallet Digital Key adds support to select Toyota cars

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The Digital Key for Toyota meets EAL6+ certification standards. EAL6+ is a high-level security certification that means the system has been tested against very advanced hacking attempts. In simple terms, it shows that Samsung's Digital Key is protected by hardware-grade security that meets some of the strictest standards used in the tech industry.





Samsung's Digital Key recently added support for Porsche vehicles, Rivian, and BYD.





Would you trust your phone to replace your car key? Absolutely, I’m ready to go keyless 40% Maybe, but I’d keep a backup 47.83% Not yet, I prefer a physical key 4.35% Never, too risky 7.83% Vote 115 Votes

Digital car keys functionality now expanding more and more





Toyota

Porsche

BMW

Mini

Audi

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

Volvo

Polestar

BYD in some regions

Audi

BMW

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Mini

Digital car keys, digital IDs – that's the future

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