Samsung stays in a giving mood by bundling the Note 10, Note 10+, and S10+ with a free Galaxy A50
While Samsung is charging full prices for its 2019 flagship handsets again, the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Galaxy S10+ will be sold until December 17 accompanied by a free unlocked Galaxy A50. The A50 is undoubtedly the company's most popular mid-ranger released this year, sporting a large and beautiful 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a small and sleek notch shaped like the letter U.
Check out the deal here
Marked down to $275 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the mid-end phone powered by a more than respectable Exynos 9610 processor has gone back up to its $350 list price. But you can take that all the way down to $0 right now simply by adding the 6.4-incher to your samsung.com cart after choosing from the three aforementioned high-enders in an unlocked or carrier-specific variant with a monthly installment plan.
The $350 discount will be applied to your order as an instant rebate, so all you have to do is pay for your choice of the Note 10, Note 10+, and S10+ in full upfront or commit to cover the retail cost within two or three years.
In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S10 Plus starts at $1,000 (without a trade-in), while the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus will set you back at least $950 and $1,100 respectively. And yes, the Galaxy A50 freebie can be combined with an eligible trade-in for extra savings, as well as Samsung's ongoing Spotify Premium and YouTube Premium promotions hooking you up with a gratis 6-month subscription to the former service and an extended free 4-month trial of the latter.
