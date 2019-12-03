Samsung stays in a giving mood by bundling the Note 10, Note 10+, and S10+ with a free Galaxy A50

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 03, 2019, 4:03 AM
If you had your heart set on a super-high-end Samsung smartphone for Christmas, odds are you've already purchased a Galaxy Note 10 or S10-series device at a big discount on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But if you haven't done that yet for some mysterious reason, you're getting another extended chance to save big just in time for Christmas.

While Samsung is charging full prices for its 2019 flagship handsets again, the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Galaxy S10+ will be sold until December 17 accompanied by a free unlocked Galaxy A50. The A50 is undoubtedly the company's most popular mid-ranger released this year, sporting a large and beautiful 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a small and sleek notch shaped like the letter U.


Marked down to $275 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the mid-end phone powered by a more than respectable Exynos 9610 processor has gone back up to its $350 list price. But you can take that all the way down to $0 right now simply by adding the 6.4-incher to your samsung.com cart after choosing from the three aforementioned high-enders in an unlocked or carrier-specific variant with a monthly installment plan.

The $350 discount will be applied to your order as an instant rebate, so all you have to do is pay for your choice of the Note 10, Note 10+, and S10+ in full upfront or commit to cover the retail cost within two or three years. 

In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S10 Plus starts at $1,000 (without a trade-in), while the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus will set you back at least $950 and $1,100 respectively. And yes, the Galaxy A50 freebie can be combined with an eligible trade-in for extra savings, as well as Samsung's ongoing Spotify Premium and YouTube Premium promotions hooking you up with a gratis 6-month subscription to the former service and an extended free 4-month trial of the latter.

